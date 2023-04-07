Governor save woman wey dem pursue for breaking pipo homes and marriages

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

27 minutes wey don pass

Authorities don save one woman wey dem bin wan chase comot from her community sake of report say she dey break marriages.

Di incident happun for Butihinda district for Burundi, East Africa on Thursday.

Tori be say women for Kamaramagambo village for Butihinda report one woman wey never marry to di district head.

Dem allege say di woman wey we no wan mention her name to protect her identity dey go about dey do kerewa wit dia husbands.

Di women for dia report also say some homes don already break sake of wetin di single lady dey do wit married men.

Dis one make make di district head of Butihinda Municipality tell di woman to leave di area to avoid causing more gbege.

Di district head Gilbert Ndikumasabo issue notice of eviction on di woman wey go viral on social media.

Mixed reactions follow district action

Di letter instruct di head of Kamaramagambo to comply wit di decision to evict di woman, wey come from Karusi district, neighbouring Muyinga, to leave di municipality bifor Friday.

“For such misbehaviour aimed at breaking marriages dat woman must leave Butihinda district from di 7th of April 2023,” di mayor letter read.

Ndikumasabo say im take di decision afta some women raise concern about di single woman activities.

Di decision of di district head no go down well wit social media users.

While some commend di decision odas say e no make sense.

Infidelity and increase in divorce na major concern for di pipo of Burundi.

Authorities cancel di eviction

Di woman we dey affected neva tok anytin about wetin dey happun.

Meanwhile, one provincial govnor for North-east Burundi dissolve di decision of di mayor to force di female resident out of di area.

Hours afta di head share di letter, Muyinga province announce for Twitter say di mayor decision stands annulled by di govnor for “not abiding by di law”.