W﻿etin to know about di tension between North Korea and South Korea

Dat exchange see di highest number of missile launch by North Korea in a single day

North Korea don fire intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) dem design to hit targets on di oda side of di world, South Korean officials tok.

Na di seventh time Pyongyang dey launch di ICBM dis year, and e come as di kontri threaten say dem go soon test one nuclear weapon.

Dis dey happun one day afta di two Korean kontris fire missile as tensions dey rise between dem.

Dat exchange see di highest number of missile launch by North Korea in a single day.

North Korea multiple launch as di US and South Korea dey carry out dia largest-ever joint air drills, wey Pyongyang dey against and describe as "aggressive and provocative".

On Thursday North Korea fire one long-range missile at around 07:40 local time (23:40 GMT), according to statement from South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff. One source confam wit di BBC say na ICBM.

Di launches make di Japanese goment to issue a rare emergency alert on Thursday morning to residents for some northern regions, telling dem to stay indoors.

Tokyo initially say di missile bin fly ova Japan, but Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada later say "e no cross di Japanese archipelago, but disappear over di Sea of Japan".

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later condemn North Korea "repeated missile launches", calling dem "horror".

Di US say di launch demonstrate di threat North Korea missile programme pose to neighbours and international peace and security.

"Our commitments to di defence of di Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad," one State Department spokespesin tok.

History of fight-fight between North and South Korea

North and South Korea share di same tins in terms of language and traditional culture, but dem no dey agree politically – dem dey always fight.

Di Korean peninsula bin dey under one Japanese colony from 1910 to 1945.

And afta di Second World War, sojas of di US and Soviet decide to split di Korean peninsula into two along di 38th parallel.

For 1948, Kim Il-sung establish North Korea – di first of three generations of di Kim dynasty wey dey rule di kontri wit strong hand.

Fight start between di two kontris two years afta, dat na for 1950 wen North Korea attempt to take control of South Korea in dia attempt to unite di two into one independent nation.

Three years afta di war, dem formally sign di Korean Armistice Agreement.

Di agreement wey di two kontris sign lead to di construction of di Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a 249 kilometers long strip of territory, to act as a border between di two kontris.

Almost 70 years afta di end of di Korean war di DMZ still divide di two kontris.

For di first time since di Korean war, di two kontris don fire missiles across dia own borders.

Wetin cause di latest tension

Periods of tension wit North Korea dey come and go.

But di situation on di Korean peninsula right now na di hottest one between dem in di last five years – possibility dey for am to worse pass like dis.

Over di past month di North don fire missile over Japan, forcing residents to seek protection. Dem don launch several oda ballistic missiles, fly warplanes close to dia border wit South Korea and fire hundreds of shells of artillery into di sea, wey don land inside military buffer zone, wey di two kontris create for 2018 to keep peace.

On Monday Washington and Seoul start one of dia largest combined military air drills, wey go end on Friday.

Di current military drills, wey dem call Vigilant Storm, involve hundreds of airplanes conducting mock attacks 24 hours a day.

Early in October, Washington deploy dia nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan near di Korean Peninsula in wetin pipo believe say na warning to di North - and di carrier take part in a round of naval drills.

On Tuesday North Korea threaten di US wit "powerful follow-up measures" if dem no stop di conduct of dia joint military drills wit South Korea.

Na since den North Korea begin fire missiles wey make South Korea respond.