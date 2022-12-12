Faces of di pipo Iran don hang to death afta dem participate in protests

Wetin we call dis foto, Majidreza Rahnavard and Mohsen Shekari both bin dey 23 years old

Iran say e don do second execution in connection to di anti-goment protests wey don overtake di whole kontri.

Authorities hang Majidreza Rahnavard, 23 "for public" early on Monday for di city of Mashhad, di judiciary announce.

Revolutionary Court convict am of di charge of "enmity against God" afta dem find say Rahnavard bin stab two members of di paramilitary Basij Resistance Force to death.

Di judiciary Mizan news agency report say dem hang Majidreza Rahnavard "in di presence of one group of Mashhadi citizens".

E post several early mo-mo photos wey show di execution, including two wia you fit see one man dey hang from di cable of crane.

Opposition activist collective 1500tasvir tweet say Rahnavard family bin no dey aware say dem go execute am and na by phone na im one official around 07:00 local time call tell dem say: "We don kill your son and bury im body for Behesht-e Reza cemetery."

Dem hang Rahnavard only 23 days afta im arrest.

One video broadcast by state TV afta im arrest on 19 November show Rahnavard as dem tie im eyes and wit im left arm inside cast.

For di video, im say im no deny attacking di Basij members but no remember details because im bin no dey in di right state of mind.

Wia dis foto come from, IHRIGHTS Wetin we call dis foto, Majidreza Rahnavard

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Norway-based Iran Human Rights, tok for Twitter say Rahnavard sentencing dey based on "forced confessions, afta one unfair process and a show trial".

"Dis crime must dey met with serious consequences for di Islamic Republic," e tok, adding say "serious risk of mass execution of protesters" dey.

Di women-led protests against Iran clerical establishment dey gingered by di death in custody of Mahsa Amini, one 22-year-old woman wey morality police dem detain on 13 September for allegedly wearing her hijab, or headscarf, "improperly".

Dem don spread to 161 cities in all 31 provinces and dem dey regarded as one of di most serious challenges to di Islamic Republic since di 1979 revolution.

Iran leaders don portray di protests as "riots" wey dey instigated by di kontri foreign enemies.

However, majority of di protesters bin dey unarmed and peaceful.

First execution

Wia dis foto come from, MOHSEN SHEKARI Wetin we call dis foto, Mohsen Shekari

Di first execution happun three days ago, on Thursday 8 December, and e cause international condemnation.

Court convict Mohsen Shekari, 23, of "enmity against God" afta e find say im attack one Basij member wit machete for Tehran.

On November 1, di court find am guilty of fighting and drawing weapon “wit di intention of killing, causing terror and disturbing di order and security of society.”

Iran authorities hang Mohsen on Thursday morning afta dem accuse am say im na “rioter” wey block one main road for Tehran for September, plus injure one member of di paramilitary force wit machete.

Iran Human Rights say dem no let Mohsen get access to im lawyer “throughout di interrogation phase [and] legal proceedings.”

Opposition activist collective 1500tasvir bin tweet: "While im family bin still dey hope for appeal and dem bi hear any news from di case, di Islamic Republic unexpectedly execute im."

Activists warning

Human rights groups don warn say dem dey sentence protesters to death afta kangaroo trial without due process.

So far, di judiciary don announce say at least 11 oda pipo don chop death sentence already by Revolutionary Courts on charges of "enmity against God" or "corruption on Earth" in connection wit di protests. Dem neva tok who di defendants be.

"Rahnavard chop death sentence sake of by-force confession, afta seriously unfair process and trial wey dem do for show. Di Islamic Republic must to face consequences for dis crime," Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Norway-based Iran Human Rights, post for twitter.