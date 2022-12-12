Why Fifa 'send home' Netherlands vs Argentina referee

54 minutes wey don pass

Di referee wey officiate di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup match between Argentina and Netherlands don comot from di tournament.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz dey among di top referees wey Fifa list to officiate for di World Cup.

But Lahoz no go dey till di end of di tournament sake of how e take manage di game.

Fifa bin open disciplinary proceeding against di Argentina and Netherlands game wey end wit bad temper.

Di players of di two teams clash during a tight encounter wey see di Dutch come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 before Argentina win on penalties.

But di main tori from dat match na about Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz wey give out 18 yellows cards.

"Di Fifa disciplinary committee don open proceedings against di Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of di Fifa disciplinary code in relation to di same match," di football governing body tok for statement.

Oda World Cup match wey experience high tension

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz 18 cards for di Argentina vs Netherlands game na im be di highest number of cards wey referee don give for one single match in di history of di World Cup.

Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries chop red card afta e bin don collect two yellow cards.

But records dey wey show oda World Cup games wia two nationals teams don fight. Some lead to plenty cards.

'The Battle of Santiago' in 1962 of Chile and Italy wia di two teams fight dem sef.

Portugal last-16 win over di Netherlands for 2006 wia di ref give 16 cards and one red card.

Di 2010 World Cup final wia Spain beat di Netherlands. Di English referee Howard Webb give 14 cards, including a red for Johnny Heitinga.

Oda matches dey wey we no fit mention here but non of dem don near di Battle of Lusail on Friday.

Of di 18 yellow cards wey Lahoz give, each of di teams collect eight cards each and den one each for Argentina team managers, Lionel Scaloni and coach Walter Samuel.

Who be Antonio Mateu Lahoz

Antonio Lahoz na Spanish referee wey dem born for March 1977.

Im don dey ref La Liga matches since 2008.

Na im officiate di Uefa Champions League final match between Manchester City and Chelsea on 29 May 2021.

Lahoz don also officiate international games. Im first World Cup call-up na for di 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and den di 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.