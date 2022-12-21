Wetin go happun if CBN govnor no show before House of Rep to ansa questions on cash withdrawal limits

Di Central Bank of Nigeria govnor get constitutional obligation to appear before di members of di House of Representatives to explain to dem clearly wetin di cash withdrawal limit policy be about.

One Nigeria constitutional lawyer, Kennedy Osunwa, tell BBC say di provisions of chapter 2 section 14 of di 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended, give di house of Rep power right to invite di CBN governor to answer questions and also make am obligatory for di govnor to answer di questions.

“E provide say, sovereignty belong to di pipo of Nigeria from who di goment, through di constitution get im power and authority. E go further to say, di security and di welfare of di pipo go be di primary purpose of di goment.”

According to Osunwa, dis section of di constitution recognise say both di CBN and House of Representatives dey serve di Nigeria pipo, diafore if e get any policy wey no dey favourable or no clear to di masses, di House of Rep as representative of di pipo get di power to ask questions.

E say “if e get policy of di Central Bank of Nigeria wey di govnor team initiate wey no dey favourable to di pipo, wey di pipo no understand well, den di pipo wey dey represent di masses, constitutionally dem dey represent di masses, if dem invite Emefiele based on di currency and di policy to come explain wetin di policy dey about, I tink di House of Rep dey in order.”

Since di CBN begin im new naira policy, di House of Rep don dey invite di top bank govnor to come explain to dem why dem decide to redesign di naira wey don dey in circulation for about 20 years now.

Now, wit di recent cash withdrawal policy limits policy, Emefiele don get two invitation by di MPS to come answer questions on di policy.

Di govnor no appear for di first invitation last week Thursday. Im still no show on Tuesday wey dem give am di second invitation – for di second invitation, e say im no fit to come becos e no dey di kontri.

For di number three invitation, di members dey expect either di govnor or im deputy to show on Thursday, December 22.

Dem also order am to suspend di cash withdrawal policy pending di result of im meeting wit di Reps.

But, wetin go happun if Emefiele no show again like di last two times?

Di Nigeria House of Reps get di power to suspend di implementation of di policy?

Which power di constitution give di MPs to ‘deal’ wit govnor if im no show?

What if Emefiele no show?

Dis na di question for many pipo mind: wetin di House of Rep go do if oga Emefiele no answer dem on Thursday?

By law, di tins wey di members fit do next dey very limited as dem no fit suspend di implementation of di policy indefinitely.

Lawyer Osunwa say di MPs sha get di power to summon or send for di govnor by force to come answer dem.

“If im fail to show up afta di mandate den di House of Rep fit to invoke im power to summon am make dem bring am come.”

However, di wahala wit dis dia power to summon or send for di govnor be say di Reps go either direct di Inspector General of Police to make sure say Emefiele go answer di questions.

If police no work, dem go carry di mata go court, so court go order di CBN govnor to appear before dia committee.