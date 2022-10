Ghana lawmakers intensify calls for president to sack finance minister

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/ Ken Ofori-Atta

26 October 2022, 10:12 WAT New Informate 19 minutes wey don pass

Lawmakers in Ghana dey intensify calls for President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

For de first time in de history under de Fourth Republic, lawmakers from de ruling party openly call out de president to sack de finance minister despite en support and loyalty towards am.

De calls for en removal dey come on de back of economic challenges wey Ghana dey go through under de leadership of de finance minister.

“De recent development within de economy be major concern...” Andy Appiah-Kubi speak on behalf of de majority lawmakers.

“We dey use dis medium to communicate our strong desire dat de president change de minister of finance and de minister of state at de finance ministry without further delay in order to restore hope to de financial sector and reverse de downward trend in de growth of de economy” he add.

Who and who dey call for Ofori-Atta sack?

Wia dis foto come from, Parliament of Ghana

A total of 80 lawmakers from de majority in parliament openly sign petition for de removal of de Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

De lawmakers issue caution to govment say if de govment fail to sack de finance minister, dem no go participate in any business for govment or de president.

“Notice is hereby served say until such persons as aforementioned resign or leave office, we members of de majority caucus here in parliament no go participate in any business of government by or for de president [or] by any other minister”, Andy Appiah-Kubi talk on behalf of majority lawmakers.

According to de lawmakers, dem no go support major govment business like de 2023 budget den tins.

"If our request no get positive response, we no go be present for de budget hearing, we no go also participate in de debate,” Mr Appiah-Kubi add.

How President Akufo-Addo don react over de calls for Ofori-Atta sack?

Wia dis foto come from, JOHN MACDOUGALL

Despite calls for removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister, de president talk many times say he no go sack de minister.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “Ken Ofori-Atta manage de economy for de first 3 to 4 years. Den we be de one of de fastest-growing economies in de world. We get average growth rate of 7% a year.”

“For someone who manage do all dis tins, how I go turn my back on him? For me, en performance be excellent. dat be why I no de understand what dey go on,” e talk local radio station for Kumasi last week while touring de region.

Minority in parliament file motion for impeachment of Finance Minister

Minority lawmakers for parliament file motion for de impeachment of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta too.

Dis move come on de back economic woes wey de country dey face under leadership of de minister.

Based on de rules of de house, lawmakers dey need two-thirds majority out of 275 seats to impeach de finance minister.

Dis means about 180 lawmakers or more for vote in favour of de motion to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.

If president Akufo-Addo fail to sack de finance minister, parliament go fit use de power of impeachment to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.

Why Ghanaians dey blame Finance Minister for economic woes?

Ghanaians dey blame de Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for de economic woes sake en posture and leadership.

Wen calls from civic society and academics start dey intensify for Ghana to go IMF for bailout, Ken Ofori Atta refuse to accept.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta reveal say im plan to raise resources within de country to support de economic programs of govment.

“We no dey go IMF, whatever we do, we no go go IMF” Ken Ofori-Atta talk den.

But de growing pressure on de economy, increasing food prices, fuel price hike den recent agitations make govment reverse de decision to stay off IMF.