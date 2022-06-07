Wetin Belgium King and Queen dey do for DR Congo

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

16 minutes wey don pass

Belgium King Philippe and Queen Mathilde on Tuesday begin dia seven-day visit to di Democratic Republic of Congo.

Di monarch dey visit di African kontri afta President Félix Tshisekedi invite dem.

Dis na King Philippe first visit to di kontri since im ascend di throne for 2013.

Di royals dey accompanied by Belgian goment ministers for dis visit.

Dem go visit di capital, Kinshasa, and di cities of Lubumbashi and Bukavu.

Tori be say dis trip na for March 2022, dem bin plan am but dem cancelled because of Russia invasion of Ukraine.

For June 2020, King Philippe bin express im "deepest regrets" to di Democratic Republic of Congo for im kontri colonial abuse.

Na di first time a Belgian monarch go officially expressed remorse for wetin bin happun during di kontri colonial rule.

Belgium bin control di central African kontri from di 19th Century until dem get dia independence in 1960. Millions of Africans die during di bloody colonial rule.

"Di damage don already happun"

Presidential adviser Christian Bushiri Ongala bin tell BBC say "di damage don already happun, e dey deep, nothing fit compensate for human lives".

"Dem kill millions of pipo under di duress of colonisation, no billion dollars fit compensate for human lives. We dey di logic of recognition, logic of normal relations, no bi logic of claiming compensation," e tok.