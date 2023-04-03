Afta three days for detention, Portable go ansa to multiple assault charges for court

Afta three days for police cell, singer Portable dey go court on Monday.

Afta three days for police cell, singer Portable dey go court on Monday.

Police for Ogun state southwest of Nigeria go arraign popular singer Habeeb Habeeb Okikiola alias Portable on six counts of multiple assault charges.

Di singer spend im weekend for police detention over di weekend afta e bin submit himself to di authorities on Friday.

Koko be say di Zazu coroner bin resist arrest and pour insult on police officers wey come to arrest am last week. Im do live video wey show am dey shout on police officers.

Ogun state police command tell tori pipo say pesin bin write petition against di singer and dem invite am to answer for imsef but e no honor di police invitation plenti times.

Dis make police send officers to go pick am up but e no gree follow dem.

Afta di incident, police tok tok pesin Abimbola Oyeyemi release statement say dem dey give di singer till Friday last week to submit imsef to police or face arrest.

On Friday video go viral on social media wey show Portable dey arrive police station in company of im papa. Na dia e spend im weekend.

Police for Ogun state southwest Nigeria tok wetin happun dia official and Popular Nigerian Singer Habeeb Okikiola wey pipo sabi as Portable for one viral video.

One live video begin trend for social media wia di Zazu singer dey try resist arrest afta authority show for im bar for Ifo area of Ogun state Southwest Nigeria.

For di video, di Zazu singer bin make some comment like say police no fit arrest am sake of im be federal goment liability.

Police tok-tok pesin for Ogun state Abimbola Oyeyemi explain give BBC Pidgin say dem don serve di popular singer invitation more dan five times and e no gree honour am.

Who be Portable?

Im real name na Habeeb Okikiola, im be rapper, singer and songwriter.

Di self-proclaimed Son of Shaku Shaku, don climb di ranks of di kontri fastest-rising singers.

Portable come from Ogun State, South West of Nigeria.

For one video wey im share for im tiktok page, e tok say na Nigeria rap star, Olamide bring am to limelight.

Dem bin also share video of wia im meet wit di Nigeria rap star.

Portable Omolalomi social media following don increase well-well since e release di new single.