Ukraine arrest woman wey allegedly plot to kill Zelensky

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Author, Ece Goksedef

Role, BBC News

22 minutes wey don pass

Ukraine security service say dem don arrest one woman wey dey plot to kill Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Di service say she bin don try to find out how Zelensky waka go be before im go visit Mykolaiv wey flood for June.

Ukraine dey accuse di area pipo wey dey support Russia evritime say, dem dey pass informate to help Moscow military.

Zelensky confam say dem don inform am about di arrest, im say di head of SBU bin don update am about di "fight against traitors".

Wia dis foto come from, SBU

Zelensky bin visit Mykolaiv for June to see di damage wey di collapse of Kakhovka dam cause and den im visit again for July afta Russia heavy bombing.

Di security service say dem bin know about di plan before di visit, and dat one make put additional security measures.

Dem allege say Russia dey plan "ogbonge airstrike for Mykolaiv region" and di suspect bin dey try to give dem informate about di locations of electronic warfare systems and warehouses wit ammunition wey di Russian military fit target.

According to di SBU, di suspect dey live for one small town called Ochakiv, wey Zelensky bin visit for July, and she bin dey work for one shop inside military base for dia.

Di SBU say dem no arrest di suspect at di time of di visit but dem bin take security measures to prevent any attack on di Ukraine president.

Agents follow her afta di visit to find out more about her actions and di "assignments wey she receive" from di Russia, di SBU add.

Di statement allege say di suspect bin don drive for di area, she also snap pictures of video of Ukrainian military facilities.

She dey expected to face charges of unauthorised dissemination of information about di movements of weapons and troops.

If dem find am guilty, she fit serve up to 12 years for prison.