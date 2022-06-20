Macron ruling party lose majority seat afta French vote

Less dan two months afta di re-election of president, Emmanuel Macron don lose control of di French National Assembly afta one ogbonge performance by one left alliance and di far right.

Im don call on voters to deliver one solid majority.

But im centrist coalition lose dozens of seats for one election wey don leave di left French politics in pieces.

Di prime minister wey dem bin only recently appoint, Elisabeth Borne, say dem no really see di situation coming.

She say modern France neva see dis kain National Assembly like dis one.

"Dis situation represent a risk for our country, sake of di risks we dey face nationally and internationally," she tok. "We go work as of tomorrow to build a working majority."

E be like stretch wen di two oda biggest groups for di Assembly no go wan collaborate remotely. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire bin dey adamant say France no dey ungovernable, but say e go need a lot of imagination.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon bin dey enjoy im success for bringing togeda mainstream parties from di left wit Communists and Greens into one alliance dem call Nupes.

Im tell supporters say di presidential party don suffer a total defeat and every possibility now dey dia hands.

Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen and her far-right National Rally party bin also dey jubilate afta dem turn eight seats to 89. She say di pipo don tok, she add say Emmanuel Macron adventure don dey over as im don get minority government.

As opposition don claim majority of di seat for parliament, e get some of President Macron reforms wey dis election fit affect.

Which reforms dey at risk?

President Macron don promise to tackle di cost of living crisis, but im rivals get very different ideas on how to go about am. Im big-ticket proposals na reforming benefits, cutting taxes and to raise di retirement age gradually from 62 to 65.

Im pension age reform go dey particularly hard to get through, although im go attract support from di Republicans.