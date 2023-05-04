Court admit two statements wey Chidinma Ojukwu write as evidence

Wia dis foto come from, Collage Wetin we call dis foto, C﻿hidinma Ojukwu na di prime suspect for di death of Usifo Ataga

One Lagos State High Court don admit in evidence, two statements wey Chidinma Ojukwu, di alleged suspect for di murder of di Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga take her hand write.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya as e dey rule on a trial within trial to determine if di suspect voluntarily write di statement rule say di prosecution prove beyond reasonable doubt say na Chidinma write di statement willingly without force.

Chidinma through her lawyer, oga Onwuka Egwu bin claim say dem force her to write di statement, e say dem slap and make am compulsory for her to sign di statement wey di police officers write afta dem force her to tear di ones wey she bin write.

Di former 300-level Mass Communication student wey be undergraduate of di University of Lagos dey stand trial for di alleged murder of Ataga.

She also dey charged wit stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu and one Adedapo Quadri.

Dem allege say Chidinma and Quadri bin collabo to murder Ataga on 15 June 2021, Chidinma allegedly stab am several times wit knife for neck and chest.

Wetin happun for court

For di resumed hearing, Justice Adesanya tok say na settled law say bifor di court go accept a statement, di defendant must dey advised on his or her rights.

She add say dem must make di defendant di rights and must dey cautioned bifor dem take im or her statements.

Di judge tok say di defendant bin allege say she dey physically abused and threatened.

Adesanya, however tok say “di videos wey dem tender for court no show any kain intimidation towards di defendants as she dey write her statements.”

“Di voice of di Investigating Police Officer dey clear and e dey audible. E no show any form of intimidation.” She tok.

Justice Adesanya add say di prosecution bin dey able to prove beyond reasonable doubt say dem no force di defendants to write di statements.

Di judge dia fore admit di two statements as evidence and mark dem as exhibits.

Afta di ruling, di Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Adenike Oluwafemi ask di court for adjournment as di police officer wey suppose testify no dey court.

Di judge adjourn di case to 30 May for continuation of trial.

How Ataga murder trial don waka so far

Di murder trial of Usifo Ataga bin start afta dem find di Super TV CEO deadi bodi for one short-let apartment for Lekki area of Lagos.

Bifor dem find im deadi bodi, family and business associates bin don dey find di man sake of say im no dey pick im calls.

Di co-founder of Super TV, Raman Obiorah Saliu bin tell di court wen im appear as witness say di text messages wey im receive from Ataga no show say na di man send dem.

E tell court for February say dem kill Ataga like chicken.

S﻿o far, court don receive nine witnesses ontop di case.

Di presiding judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, adjourn di case to 20, 25 and 27 of October for kontinuation of di trial.

Since di case start, some witnesses don come testify for court on di mata. Dem include owner of di apartment wey di victim and Chidinma Ojukwu bin stay before im murder.

Bank officials, police investigators and gate man of di alleged murder apartment don also testify.

Wen di mata come up in court for October 2022, di court receive audio recording of conversation between di first defendant and di security man of di apartment Abubakar Mohammed.

Di court also receive video and photo evidence wey di police present to court as exhibit.

Witness also reveal how Chidinma allegedly move 5 million naira from Usifo Ataga bank account. Dis happun around di time di alleged murder happun.

Who be Usifo Ataga

Michael Usifo Ataga na di Chief Executive Officer for Super Network Limited since April 2014 until im murder, according to im LinkedIn profile.

Super TV, na wetin dem call Super Network Company wey be Over-The-Top [OTT] media streaming entertainment company for Ikoyi, Lagos.

Michael Usifo Ataga get wife and children wey report say dem base for Abuja.

Late Ataga, wey im life end at 50 years of age, bin attend University of Benin between 1988 and 1995.

Dem bury Ataga on July 30, 2021.

Who be Chidimma Ojukwu

Chidimma Adaora Ojukwu na 300 level student of di University of Lagos Unilag.

She bin dey study mass communication for University of Lagos, according to di police.

She dey live wit her parents for Alagomeji area for Yaba Lagos

Chidimma na native of Abia state for south east Nigeria, according to wetin she tell tori pipo.

University of Lagos tok-tok pesin Nonye Oguama bin confam to BBC Pidgin say, di alleged murder suspect na dia student.

Until dis alleged murder investigation, Chidimma Ojukwu bin dey run part time studies for Unilag, Mrs Oguama tok.