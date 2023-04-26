Lagos State court grant alleged woman beater N200k bail

Wia dis foto come from, Collage

26 minutes wey don pass

One Magistrate Court for Ogba area of Lagos state, South-west Nigeria don grant di bail of N200,000 to one trader, Eddy Ebube wey allegedly assault one nursing mother Mrs Omolara James for Ladipo Market, Mushin. Di court also grant bail to di second suspect for di case, Ali Musa.

Di suspects dey face three count charges wey include conspiracy to commit felony, attempt to cause breach of peace and assault.

Tori of di assault begin trend over di weekend wen di 26-year-old victim do video dey complain of how di suspect and his boys allegedly slap and assault her for public space.

As di video begin trend, di victim do anoda video wey counter wetin she tok for di first video. She say na anger make am do di first video but add say dem don resolve di issue.

But di matter no go down well wit di Lagos state Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency wey take up di matter to ensure justice to di victim and her sister wey bin dey wit her wen di incident happun.

Dem carri di matter go reach di dormot of di Commissioner of Police for Lagos state, Idowu Owohunwa wey invite all parties involved to do meeting and all of dem tok wetin dem know about di incident.

Police remove di DPO sake of di case

According to statement by di DSVA tok-tok pesin Adejoke Ladenegan-Ogini say di victim narration indict di suspect and im boys. She also narrate her experience for Olosan police station wia she go report di case and how di Police station DPO and im staff treat her for dia wey lead her to go do di second video.

After di commissioner of police listen to all di tori, e order make dem remove di DPO of dat station wit immediate effect. E order make dem detain di suspects and carri dem go court.

Wen di case come up in court on Wednesday, di suspects plead not guilty to di charges. Dia lawyer request court to grant dem bail in liberal terms. E describe di case as a minor misunderstanding amongst fellow traders.

Di Magistrate O. A. Odubayo grant di suspects bail in di sum of 200,000 naira and two sureties in like sum. Di sureties must also love within di jurisdiction of di court.

Who be Eddy Bebex?

Mr Eddy Ebube na popular trader for di Mercedes Benz Line for di popular Ladipo spare parts market for Mushin area of Lagos.

E get plenti friends wey some pipo dey refer to as im boys wey im dey control. Some of dem follow am come court on Wednesday to show solidarity.

Di 37-year-old dey trade for di same market wit di victim family.