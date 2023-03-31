Man city vs Liverpool - Prediction, teams news and kick-off

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

43 minutes wey don pass

Manchester City go play Liverpool on Saturday 1 April, for Premier League.

Dis game na di biggest fixture dis weekend for Premiership as club football return afta international break.

Kick off for di match na 12:30 West African Time.

Here na evri tin you need sabi about di ogbonge game for Eithad Stadium.

Liverpool flog Man Utd wotowoto for Anfield 5th March 2023

Chris Sutton prediction

BBC football sabi pesin Chris Sutton chook mouth for di game.

E say Manchester City no go fit afford to slip up here and lose any more ground for di title race.

Dis game na must-win game for Pep Guardiola team.

Liverpool go play attacking game, and I dey sure say dem go cause dem some problems, but I still dey worry about di Reds for one side.

Dis season, teams don expose dia defence plenty times sake of say dem no dey consistent.

Prediction: 3-1

TEAM NEWS

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Erling Haaland don score 42 goals in 37 games in all competitions for Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland dey doubtful for di match sake of im groin issue wey force am to miss international duty wit Norway.

Midfielder Phil Foden also no dey available, im do surgery to remove im appendix.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez fit play afta im withdraw from Uruguay squad because of cut for im ankle.

Long-term absentee Luis Diaz go soon return from knee injury but dis game too early for di winger.

Thiago, Naby Keita and Calvin Ramsay all dey unavailable.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool go try to complete a Premier League double against Manchester City for di third time, afta dem do am for 2005-06 and 2015-16.

Di Reds dey 19 points behind dia opponents for table – na di biggest gap dem don dey behind City before dem go face dem for a Premier League fixture.

Manchester City

City dey aim to win four consecutive league matches for di first time dis season.

On di two previous occasions wey dem don win three successive top-flight games dis term dem lose dia next fixture - including di 1-0 defeat to Liverpool for October.

Pep Guardiola side don win 25 of dia previous 27 home matches for league and cup (D1, L1).

If dem keep dia sixth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions e go equal dia club record, a sequence wey last happun for November and December 2020.

Erling Haaland don score 42 competitive goals in 37 games for City - di only players wey don score more before am for one season for a Premier League club na Ruud van Nistelrooy (2002-03) and Mohamed Salah (2017-18), e score 44 for Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

Liverpool

Di Reds dey in danger of losing three consecutive fixtures in all competitions without scoring for di first time since 2009.

Liverpool don score 13 goals for as many away league games dis season and dem fail to score in four of dia last five top-flight matches away games.

Victory go ensure di Merseysiders become di fourth club to record 250 Premier League away wins, afta Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp don win 11 of 27 matches as manager against Pep Guardiola, while di Spaniard get nine victories and seven games wey end for draw (including those wey dem decide through penalty shoot-outs).