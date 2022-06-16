Late gospel singer Osinachi husband trial go start today

Di trial of di husband of di late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, go start today (Thursday).

Peter Nwachukwu dey expected to appear for Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse 2 Abuja, Nigeria political capital.

Di trial judge Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme fix 16 and 17 of June 2022 for accelerated hearing.

Thursday trial dey expected to begin by 12 noon while di one for Friday go start by 9am local time.

Di authority bin arraign Nwachukwu on top 23 count charge wey border on domestic violence and homicide.

But e plead not quilty afta e take im plea and diu presiding judge on Friday, 3 June, 2022 ask make dem lock am for Kuje Correctional Facility pending wen dem go hear di homicide case against am.

Osinachi Nwachukwu death for April spark outrage afta her family allege say she suffer domestic abuse for her husband hand.

Di cry make di police to detain di husband for questioning before dem carry am go court.

Wetin be di charges against Osinachi husband?

Di office of di Attorney-General of di Federation and Minister of Justice file claim say Peter forcefully drive Osinachi from her matrimonial home and dat act dey contrary to di Violence Against Persons, VAP (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

And dat e forcefully push di gospel singer out of a moving vehicle. Justice Nwosu afta dem arraign Nwachukwu before am fix June 16 from 12pm and June 17 by 9am for accelerated hearing.

Goment charge Nwachukwu say e commit culpable homicide under sections 104 and 379 of di Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. Di offence dey contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code and punishable wit death.

FG allege say di defendant deprive Osinachi her personal liberty as e restrain her movement and lock her up for house.Goment accuse di defendant say e subject di late Osinachi to emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, contrary to section 14(1) of the VAP Act, 2015.

Di defendant deny Osinachi access to her moni to go hospital and use for household necessities and force her to dey beg and borrow.Dat Osinachi husband forcefully isolate and separate her from her family by preventing her mother and siblings from visiting her matrimonial home.Nwachukwu allegedly beat-beat her pikin dem and record dia cry and play am for im phone.

Dat e prevent im pikin dem make dem no report di acts of domestic violence against dia mama."Di business for today na arraignment, I hereby order accelerated hearing" Justice Nwosu-Iheme tokNwachukwu wife die for April 8, 2022 and many of her colleagues bin accuse her husband say e dey treat her anyhow (domestic violence) wey lead to her death.Di Nigeria Police arrest Nwachukwu and e don dey detention since den before im arraignment today.

Wetin to sabi about Osinachi Nwachukwu

Dilate Nigerian singer wey dey in her 40s die on Friday 10 April, 2022 for Abuja.

Before her death, Osinachi na singer, songwriter wey become very popular for her song "Ekwueme" wey be collaboration she do wit singer Prospa Ochimana.

Di hit gospel song get ova 71 million views for Youtube.

Osinachi don feature for songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche and Ema You no dey use me play and also release new song wey she title God of all power.

She usually dey sing in di Igbo language wey people from Nigeria southeast dey speak.

Osinachi leave behind her husband and her four children.

Osinachi husband, Peter Nwachukwu profile

Peter na pastor for Dunamis International Gospel Church wia im late wife also be one of di lead singers before her death.

Dem born Peter for Omaboma, for Nnewi South, inside Anambra state, southeast Nigeria.

Pesin wey dey close to am, Doctor Felix Onyimadu tell BBC say na Okekenwa dem name Peter Nwachukwu wen dem born am.

Dr Onyimadu add am say im no too sabi many tins about Peter because im name no dey for dia register.

But report tok say Peter dey above 50 years for age.

Na for one choir ministration im meet Osinachi before dem two marry.

Nigeria police arrest Peter Nwachukwu, afta di death of di popular gospel artiste.