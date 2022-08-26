Why politicians dey 'romance' Wike ahead of 2023 general elections

Victor Ezeama, Broadcast Journalist

Politicians of different political party and some of di presidential candidates of different political parties don fimd way go see wike

Na six months to di 2023 general elections for Nigeria and activites for dat election don start already.

Di one wey many Nigerians dey eye na di presidential election as di current president Muhammadu Buhari dey finish im second term.

President Buhari of di ruling party, di All Progressives Congress (APC) don spend two terms for office - im no fit do anoda term, according to di kontri constitution.

Though all di political parties don get candidate for di election, wahala dey di main opposition party, di Peoples Demoratic Party (PDP).

Govnor of Rivers state for South South Nigeria, Nyesom Wike wey be influential member of di party dey get kwata wit PDP and dia presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Di quarrel don drag sotay fear don begin catch some opposition party leaders sake of how e fit affect dem for di February 2023 election.

We go come to who oga Wike be and why im mata dey worry di opposition party.

Wetin cause quarrel for PDP

Di quarrel for PDP start afta di party presidential primary wia oga Atiku Abubakar emerge as di party presidential candidate.

Wike carry second for dat election - but di tins wey happun during di primary wia one of di aspirants, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State tell im supporters to vote Atiku.

Wike vex increase afta di presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, pick Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as im running mate.

Belief be say Atiku ignore di recommendations of di committee wey e set up to select im running mate.

Di committee wey Benue state Govnor Samuel Ortom lead bin pick Wike as di PDP vice presidential candidate wey oga Atiku ignore.

“I no be slave to anybody and I no go be slave. I be freeborn of dis kontri," Wike tok for one of im many reaction to wetin dey happun for im party.

Sine di quarrel, many politicians don dey go visit am for im house for Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers state.

Why politicians dey meet Wike

Nyesom Wike and im fellow govnors meet wit PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar for London

Politicians of different political party and some of di presidential candidates of different political parties don find way go see wike.

Foto of im meeting wit di politicians dey always come out for social media.

Im don meet wit di candidate of di Labour Party, Peter Obi and PDP Candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Nyesom Wike and im fellow govnors meet wit Labour party presidential candidate Peter Obi and ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo for London

Tori come out say e also meet wit di presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu for London - BBC Pidgin no fit verify di tori.

For July state govnors of Wike rival party party for Nigeria APC, visit oga am for im house for Port Harcourt, di Rivers state capital.

Govnors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos visit as Wike dey get problem wit im party.

Di meeting hold behind closed door and nobody know wetin dem discuss – sources say na sake of di 2023 general election.

“Wike don position im sef well for Nigeria politics,” na so Jide Balogun, a political analyst tok, say dis na why politicians dey dey go meet di govnor.

Govnors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos visit as Wike dey get problem wit im party

‘Wike na better negotiator’

By 29 May, 2023 Nyesom Wike go don finish im two term in office as govnor of Rivers state.

Unlike many oda govnors for Nigeria wey dey contest for Senatroial seat to remain politically relevant, Wike no make di attempt.

Oga Ologun, wey be Lawyer for interview wit BBC Pidgin say di Rivers state govnor don try both as govnor and politician.

“Say Wike get mind to sue Federal goment go court on some important issues like Value added tax, security trust fund and oda matters. E no dey easy.

“Anoda point na say unlike oda politicians wey dey defect from one pary to anoda, Wike don remain for PDP since im join di party and im dey dia not just as member but as pesin wey dey defend and contribute to di party,” di analyst tok.

E say e dey importante for pipo to begin look am as a “serious politician.”

Oga Jide Ologun say despite all di tins wey don happun since afta di PDP primaries, Wike don handle di issues well.

“Wike na better negotiator. As pesin wey dey comot from goment next year im don position im sef as pesin wey politicians need to negotiate wit. Im get all di tins to use get sometin for im sef,” e tok.

Who be Nyesom Wike

Wia dis foto come from, Femi Adeniyi

Nyesom Wike na ogbonge politician and im na current govnor of Rivers State for south-south Nigeria.

Di 59-year-old na lawyer wey dem call to Bar for 1997 and by 1999 e become local goment chairman of Obio-Akpor.

For 2007, Nyesom Wike get appointment as Chief of staff to former govnor Rotimi Amaechi.

By 2011 former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan appoint am minister of state for Education.

Na 2015 e become govnor of Rivers state and dey serve im second term.