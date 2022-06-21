Police order singer Portable to report to dia station

Wia dis foto come from, Portable/Instagram

21 June 2022, 09:59 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Police for Ogun state southwest Nigeria don order popular singer Okikiola Habeeb A.K.A. Portable di 'Zazu' coroner to report to dia office or dem go declare am wanted.

For statement, police say dem see one trending video wia Portable allegedly oda im boys to beat up one boy and give am injury.

Police say such violent act no good and dem no go tolerate am, especially wen e dey come from pesin wey suppose be role model.

Portable neva respond to di police invitation as at di time of publishing dis tori and e never tok about am.

Oda times Portable make headline

Di recent video incident no be di only time portable don trend.

For anoda video wey trend last week, pipo sight Portable wey e dey do hot argument and almost begin cry. Di short video be like incident wey go lead to fight.

Same last week, di Zazu coroner call out Grammy award winner Burna Boy say e dey copy some of im styles. For im Instagram handle, Portable tell Burna say make dem collabo, say e no go good for di Grammy award winner to rip am off.

Portable dey notorious for being outspoken and fit dey careless for some of im comments.

Some weeks ago, dem nominate Portable for di headies award. As di tori begin fly upandan, di singer release video wia e dey canvass for votes from pipo.

Who be Portable?

Wia dis foto come from, Portable/Instagram

Im real name na Habeeb Okikiola, im be rapper, singer and songwriter. Di self-proclaimed Son Of Shaku Shaku, don climb di ranks of di kontri fastest-rising singers. Portable Olalomi come from Ogun State, South West of Nigeria. For one video wey im share for im tiktok page, e tok say na Nigeria rap star, Olamide bring am to limelight. Dem bin also share video of wia im meet wit di Nigeria rap star.