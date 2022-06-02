US-based Nigerian man wey shoot wife and mother-in-law kill imsef

Wia dis foto come from, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Wetin we call dis foto, Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe (right) and Sheriff

Montgomery County Sheriff Office for United States don confirm say Nigerian man for Texas wey shoot im wife and mother-in-law and run away wit im pikin don kill imsef.

Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe kill imsef on Thursday as officers dey chase am for di crime wey im commit on Wednesday.

How di mata take happun

Tori be say Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe and im wife Tangela Igbokwe bin dey argue ova di custody of dia son.

Na during di argument ova di three-month-old pikin im shoot e wife and her mama, Linda Larkins, di Sherriff office tok.

Dem say Tangela dey critical condition for emergency but Linda no survive.

Di incident happun for 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road, Spring Texas.

Earlier, di Sherriff Office bin release press statement say dem dey find di suspect wey run wit pikin afta shooting im wife and mother-in-law.

'Igbokwe bin no want make we arrest am'

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say Corsicana Police Department contact dem say di pikin don dey under dia care.

According to di Corsicana Police Department, "one male drop di pikin off in a car seat and tell dem say e dey come back, but im no return," di Sherriff Office tok.

Dem say since Obinna no return, di hotel contact Corsicana Police Department and dose ones believe say na Obinna sake of say di hotel say na white Honda e drive komot.

Corsicana Police Department send alert to local Ellis and Navarro County law enforcement agencies to tell dem say Obinna dey di area.

Di Sherriff office tok say Ennis Police Department Officers locate di white Honda Igbokwe bin dey drive and attempt to stop am.

Dem say afta dem pursue am small, di Honda stop for a parking lot wia officers bin observe and hear a single shot inside di car.

"Law enforcement officers begin life-saving measures and call medical pipo, but sake of say di injury serious, Igbokwe die from di wound for one Dallas Hospital at about 5:20 am."

Dem say di pikin dey safe and dem don reunite am wit im family.

"Our hearts dey wit di family wey dey affected by dis tragic and horrific crime and we dey work wit victims to ensure say dey receive support and assistance," di Sherriff office tok.