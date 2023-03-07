Police react to viral video wey show pipo dey plan violence on election day

Wia dis foto come from, Kano state police Wetin we call dis foto, Inside di video some siddon dey discuss how dem go cause kata kata for governorship election

7 March 2023, 16:46 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Kano Police Command say dem dey aware of one video wey go viral wia some pipo siddon dey discuss how to cause kata kata for di govnorship elections wey go happun on Saturday 11 March 2023.

Inside di video. one unknown man bin dey address some group of young pipo for Hausa language wia e dey tell dem to rise up and make sure dia party win di elections by all means.

Tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa respond to di video afta one journalist post am for im whatsapp group with journalists.

E tok say dem don take note and efforts dey underway to do di needful on di mata.

Across di state, some pipo wey see di video tok say e don dey make dem tink about dia safety regarding Saturday.

Already di state don witness clashes among supporters of various political parties before February 25 presidential elections wey lead to some deaths and plenty pipo injure.

At di moment, di two leading political parties All Progressives Congress, APC and New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP don also comot to accuse each oda of planning to cause katakata on Saturday in order to win di govnorship elections.

Na dis one make police release statement two days ago saying dem dey aware say some politicians get plans to import thugs into di state wey go cause wahala for di elections.

Police say dem dey ready to combat any pesin wey plan to cause palava for di elections and dem go arrest dem and dia sponsors before charging dem to court to face wetin dem do.

Di viral video in circulation

For pipo wey dey aware of politics for Kano, dem know say over di years contention for di govnorship seat na one of di hottest for Nigeria.

During di 2019 govnorship elections wey return Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje, na serious katakata happun during di polls and many journalists including those of BBC dey lucky to escape with dia lives.

Dis particular video start to dey circulate days ago and di reason be say di language wey di main guy dey use address pipo wey dey listen to am fit instil fear for ordinary citizens wey dey plan to just comot vote and return home.

Di language na about violence wey dey wrong and no suppose to even appear for any media.

Wia dis foto come from, Kano state police Wetin we call dis foto, Police say dem dey investigate di video

Recent issues on election violence for Kano

E no tey wey police arrest majority leader of di House of Representatives Alhassan Ado Doguwa on top violence mata for im constituency wia dem dey suspect say e get hand for di death of some pipo and burning of political party office.

Even though court grant am bail on Monday, dme bar am from participating for dis upcoming elections for im area.

Police also arrest Hon Ali Madaki wey win election to represent Dala for House of Reps afta dem see am with gun for street for viral foto wey many pipo see for Kano.