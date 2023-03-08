Things to sabi about Fadeyi Oloro, Nollywood actor wey die

Ogbonge Nigerian actor Ojo Arowosafe aka Fadeyi Oloro don die at di age of 66 afta im battle wit sickness.

Di actor die on Tuesday, family and pipo wey dey close to am confirm.

E get some tins wey pipo no sabi about di ogbonge actor, and dis na some of dem:

E teach imsef wetin im sabi

Fadeyi Oloro character for movie na herbalist and warrior wey pipo dey always fear. Di roles make di actor reign for di 80s, 90s and early 2000s. Many pipo wey dey act dis kind roles for movies usually get pesin wey dey teach dem, but nobody teach Fadeyi Oloro wetin im sabi, according to di ogbonge actor for one interview.

According to di actor, na di knowledge wey God give am im dey use for wetin im dey do and na since wen im dey small im don dey do am.

But dis one no be say e no get oga wen e enta di movie industry. Wen im start dis acting work for im state, Ekiti, southeast Nigeria, Fadeyi Oloro na apprentice under Jimoh Aliu wey be ogbonge actor and director.

Im no sabi im mama

Fadeyi Oloro mama don die before di actor grow up, so im no sabi im mama. Im say im papa na farmer.

Di veteran actor break down in tears wen im dey answer question about im mama during di interview.

Fadeyi Oloro na pastor

Despite di roles wey im dey play for movies, Fadeyi Oloro na good Christian and pastor. Di veteran actor say di roles wey im dey play for movies no mean say im be bad pesin.

Fadeyi Oloro say im na jovial pesin.

Kogbodoku

Fadeyi Oloro bin plan to release im movie titled Kogbodoku (meaning dis pesin must not die) before im death.

For one interview wit BBC Yoruba for 2020, e say pipo dey call am to feature for movies but im dey turn dem down sake of say before im appear on again screen, im wan release im own movie first.

According to Fadeyi Oloro, di movie don ready but na only assistance im need to release am.

Im beg Nigerians for help

Before im die on 7 March, Fadeyi Oloro battle wit illness for about three yeas and beg Nigerians to come to im rescue.

For February 2023, di veteran actor bin appear on popularly media personality Daddy Freeze Instagram Live to solicit for help.

Before dis, e don call on pipo to help am get back to di hospital so im go fit treat imsef and get beta.

During di live session, Daddy Freeze ask UK-based Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adegboyega how much e go fit donate from di 3 million naira target wey im wan raise for di actor.

Pastor Adegboyega say im go give Fadeyi Oloro all di 3 million naira and tok say im don dey watch di actor since wen im dey small.