How your favourite celebs dey jolly dis valentine's Day

Valntine don land, you get boo?

Weda or not e don be for you or you dey celebrate dis days with your friends, celebs don ready to make sure say, you shout "God when" till your voice comot today.

History get am say dis special day of expressing love start from one ancient Roman festival.

E begin wit simple messages and wishes wey no be for only your significant other but also for family, friends, and everyone you love.

So we wan pepper you small with wetin your favourite celeb dey take pepper pipo on dis day.

Tony Elumelu

Ogbonga African businessman, Tony Elumelu show us say Valentine day no get limit wen im post im wife for m social media with di caption, "my forever valentine".

Di oga of di Tony Elumelu Foundation reveal sat di throwback picture na more than 20 years old as e come from 2001.

DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy and her boxer bobo Ryan Taylor na anoda pair wey dey peper pipo today.

For her social media, DJ Cuppy tok say "everi day na Valentine with dis one", while Ryan post her say, "God don butter my bread".

E enta ba?

Portable

Di day of red even calm Zazu singer, Portable as im post for im social media, post wey im share with im wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi Oluwaferanmi wia dem dey jolly im song come dey dance.

Di tin wey catch pipo for dia feelings na wein im catch her head kiss am as one commenter tok, "na today single life pain me pass"

Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood star actress, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti currently dey Maldives with her husband at di moment.

Na from dia she carry post valentine message for her husband, Kazim Adeoti.

For di post wey dem dey chop inside water, she caption am say, "Happy Valentines Day Babe. I love you."

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Na double blessing for actress and social media personality, Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

She use di day to celebrate her birthday even though she travel go Zanzibar for baecation with her boo at this time.

She tok for her social media say, "How I no g o love Love? Wen dem born me di day Love dey widely celebrated. Thank you all for showing me love. Na my birthday."

Noble Igwe

Filmmaker, Nobel Igwe also celebrate di dat with collage video of im and im wife, Chioma Igwe.

Di couple don dey married for six year now and im nickname for her na "my sponsor" and "chairman".

E write for im caption say, "you no sat ds woman na di best tin wey don happun to me".

Rosalie Meurer & Olakunle Churchill

Tonto Dike former husband dey chop neck for social media on top valentine day celebration photoshoot wey im do with im wife, Rosy Maurer.

Mrs Meurer Churchil for di sexy post write say, "some tins dey meant to be, just like You and Me".

Fredrick Leonard

Actor, Fredrick Leonard wife, Peggy don pot her own valentine message for her husband.

Di couple bin marry for November of last year.

For her video post wey include picture of im prosal to Peggy, she write, "whatever dem take make our souls, his and mine na di same. We no need force love cos we bin dey drown inside".

How Valentine's Day take start?

Many pipo believe say di day originate from Roman festival.

Di Romans bin get one festival dem dey call Lupercalia for di middle of February.

As part of di celebrations, boys draw girls name from a box, dem go be boyfriend and girlfriend during di festival and sometimes dem dey end up married.

Later, di church turn di festival into a Christian celebration and decide to use di day to remember St Valentine too.