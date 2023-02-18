Premier League, Hatayspor, Chelsea, odas mourn Ghana player Christian Atsu

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

18 February 2023, 12:20 WAT New Informate 22 minutes wey don pass

Tribute don pour in for Christian Atsu all ova di world afta di Ghanaian international player die for Turkey earthquake.

Afta days of searching for di Hatayspor player, dem find am dead under di rubbles.

Premier League to mourn di Turkish Super Lig player on dia social media platforms and dem express deep sadness sake of di player death.

“We dey deeply saddened by di news say Christian Atsu lose im life for di devastation of di earthquakes wey hit Turkey and Syria.

“Our thoughts and condolence dey wit Christian family and friends and everyone wey dey affected by dis tragic event,” Premier tok for Twitter.

Hatayspor on dia Facebook page say dem dey sorry for dia loss as dem say no beta words to describe dia sadness.

Dem say di footballer deadi bodi dey on dia way to Ghana.

“We no go forget you, Atsu. Peace be unto you beautiful pesin,” Hatayspor tok.

Di Ghana Football Association pray for di soul of di player to reset in peace afta confirming say dem receive di news.

Chelsea FC also mourn di player and dem add say dia thoughts go out to di family and friends of di Ghana international.

Atsu spend four seasons for Chelsea before e get permanent transfer to Newcastle for 2017.

Atsu sign for Hatayspor for September 2022 and im performance dey make sense for di club before death take am away.

On dia own part, Newcastle United FC say dem dey saddened say di player lose im life for di earthquake.

“A talented player and special pesin, e go always dey fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters,” Newcastle United FC tok.

Fenerbahce also tok sorri for di loss and pray for Atsu soul to rest in peace.

"May Christian Atsu rest in peace; our condolences to im family, im fans and di Hatayspor community," Fenerbahce tok.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana also express im condolences sake of Atsu death.

E say Ghana football don lose one of dia finest personnel and ambassadors and add say Atsu go dey difficult to replace and dem go miss am well well.

"May im soul rest in di Bosom of di Almighty until di Last Day of di Resurrection wen we shall all meet again. Amen!" Akufo-Addo tok for Twitter.

Who be Christian Atsu?

Atsu na former Black Stars footballer wey don play for football clubs like FC Porto, Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton den Bournemouth.

Di 31-year-old footballer bin take short break from Ghana National team to focus on building im career at club level.

Dem born am on 10 January 1992 and e start im career for Porto, where e later spend one season on loan for Rio Ave.

For 2013, Chelsea sign am for £3.5 million and dem loan am to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth den Málaga.

After Atsu spend di 2016–17 season on loan for Newcastle United, e complete im permanent transfer to di club for May 2017.

As an international player e play over 30 caps since e join Black Stars for 2012.

Atsu represent Ghana for di 2014 FIFA World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

E help di team finish as runners-up for di 2015 Africa Cup of Nations where e win Player of di Tournament and Goal of di Tournament awards.