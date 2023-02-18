Ghana player Christian Atsu die inside Turkey earthquake

18 February 2023

Dem don find Ghanaian international player Christian Atsu dead days afta di earthquake wey happun for Turkey and also affect Syria.

Atsu be Ghanaian international player who play professional football for Turkish Super League until he meet en untimely death inside earthquake.

Born 10 January 1992, Ghanaian professional footballer play for Hatayspor since September 2022.

“It is with de heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered dis morning” en Agenr Nana Sechere tweet.

“My deepest condolences to en family and loved ones. I go like take dis opportunity thank everyone for dia prayers and support” he add.

De former Black Stars footballer play for football clubs like FC Porto, Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton den Bournemouth.

He take short break from Ghana National team to focus on building en career at club level, but he no fit make de return before he die.

Christian Atsu die at age 31.

He start en career for Porto, wey he later spend one season on loan for Rio Ave.

In 2013, Chelsea sign am for £3.5 million wey dem loan am to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth den Málaga.

After spending de 2016–17 season on loan for Newcastle United, he complete en permanent transfer to de club in May 2017.

As an international player he play over 30 caps since he join Black Stars in 2012.

Atsu represent Ghana for de 2014 FIFA World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He help de team finish as runners-up for de 2015 Africa Cup of Nations where he win Player of the Tournament and Goal of de Tournament awards.

Christian Atsu family life

Christian Atsu Twasam dey come from de Greater Accra region of Ghana, Ada Foah.

Dem born am as twin, en other twin sister be Christiana Atsupie Twasam.

After moving away from Ghana to pursue club football, he settle down with en wife, Marie-Claire Rupio Atsu.

E get three kids plus en wife.

Atsu wife reveal give BBC say Saturday morning before de earthquake wey happun on Monday, 6 February be de last time she tok to am.

Atsu last game, final kick and winning goal before earthquake

On February 5, 2023 Christian Atsu score late winner for en team, Hatayspor in dia clash against Kasimpasa in round 23 of the 2022/23 Turkey Super Lig on Sunday.

He take to social media to share de exciting news to en fans about de late winning goal.

But de earthquake strike Monday dawn, that be de last tweet Atsu post and de last time anyone see am alive.

Im club Hatayspor bin initially report say dem rescue am "with injuries" but one day later dat position change.

Dem still dey rescue some survivors afta di quakes and aftershocks for southern Turkey and northern Syria wey don kill more dan 40,000 pipo as at di time of dis report.

Atsu en agent, Nana Sechere den some family relations go de location to support in de rescue mission during which dem locate Atsu en room den some of en belongings.

Rescuers find Atsu shoes, passport after locating en room

De management for Christian Atsu say de search for de player still dey go on afta de earthquake for Turkey.

According to en agent, Nana Sechere, dem locate Christian Atsu en exact room location where dem find two pairs of en shoes.

"E don reach nine days since di earthquake and we still never locate Christian," Sechere tweet.

“We manage locate Christian Atsu en exact room location, wey we find two pairs of en shoes” Nana Sechere talk.

“Yesterday, we receive confirmation say thermal imagery dey show signs of up to five lives, but dem say de only real confirmation of life be through sight, smell den sound wey unfortunately we no locate Christian” he add.

Atsu en agent go de grounds but he complain say things dey move slow so de rescue process dey delay, wey people dey lose dia lives sake of de lack of resources.

“Dis be difficult situation, but we be grateful to all de Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for dia efforts and response in rescuing survivors. But we dey need more resources urgently, including translator, on de ground” Nana Sechere add in de statement.

Days after dem find Atsu en shoes, dem also locate en passport under de wreckage.

Reactions after Atsu go missing

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo bin join many Ghanaians all over de world to pray for di safety of Christian Atsu.

President Akufo-Addo for statement wey e release bin also commiserate wit di govments of Turjey and Syria for de disaster.

“On behalf of di govment and pipo of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to de govments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on de devastation and de tragic loss of lives Monday’s earthquake cause. May dia souls rest in perfect peace.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to de survivors, and we pray dat say make dem see our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu.