How sex and lack of sleep fit make dis animal finish for earth

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Northern quolls be carnivorous marsupials wey get di size of small cat

one hour wey don pass

Male northern quolls wey fit no see again dey give up sleep for more sex - and e fit dey kill dem, according to one new research from Australia.

Di study find say males travel long distances to find mating partners, and dis dey make dem to give up sleep in di process.

Lack of rest fit explain why males of di carnivorous marsupials dey mate dem sefs to death for one breeding season, experts tok.

Females, for di oda hand, fit live and reproduce for up to four years.

"Dem dey cover large distances to mate as often as possible and e be like say dia drive dey so strong dat dem fit no sleep to spend more time to look for females," Christofer Clemente wey be, senior lecturer for di University of di Sunshine Coast tok.

Im institution bin lead di study wit Di University of Queensland. Dem publish di research on Wednesday.

Researchers bin collect data like 42 days afta dem put trackers for backpacks for bodi of wild roaming male and female northern quolls for Groote Eylandt, one island off di coast of Australia Northern Territory.

Quolls dey walk 40km human distance to find sex

From wetin dem find, some quolls dey waka more dan 10km inside one night, dis be like nearly 40km for human distance, based on average length to waka, di study tok.

E show say males of di species also dey attract more parasites.

Di most likely reason be say: dem dey devote less time to grooming so dem fit make di most of each breeding season.

Researchers say di males no dey less vigilant as females wen dem dey search for food or avoid predators.

"Make dem no sleep, and symptoms like dat for long duration go make recovery dey impossible and fit explain di causes of death wey dey recorded for di males after breeding season," Joshua Gaschk, di study lead author tok.

"Dem don turn to easy prey, and no dey able to avoid vehicle collisions, or just die from from tiredness."

Oga Gaschk bin add say di first data point to di need for further studies on how no sleep dey affect quolls and wider families of marsupial mammals dem find for Australia and Papua New Guinea.

"If male quolls forgo sleep to di loss of dia survival, northern quolls [go become] one excellent model species for di effects of no sleep on body function," e tok.

According to di Australian Wildlife Conservancy, e get some 100,000 northern quolls wey remain but di population don dey "undergo quick decline".