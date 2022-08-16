E dey possible for pesin to attend im own funeral? See how e fit happun

Wia dis foto come from, MARINA H. SMITH FOUNDATION Wetin we call dis foto, Video of Marina Smith for di celebration of her life last month

Holocaust campaigner Marina Smith appear to fit answer questions for di funeral celebration of her life.

Dis na sake of one new technology - her son tok.

Mrs Smith die for June for di age of 87, but through one video technology wey her son firm build, pipo wey come her funeral go fit watch her answer dia questions about her life.

Stephen Smith say e enable im mama to dey "present, in a sense".

Im company predicts many uses for its "conversational video technology".

Oga Smith, di chief executive and co-founder of StoryFile, tell BBC say di technology mean, “once pesin don die, e go dey possible to follow dem relate as though dem still dey alive and dem go answer you.”

Di one e do for im mama bring "di aspects of her life wey be di most important to her to di pipo wey love her most. And e dey very meaningful to dem".

Di tins wey im mama tok na her own and no be di creation of artificial intelligence (AI), oga Smith tok.

How e take dey work

Wia dis foto come from, STORYFILE Wetin we call dis foto, Stephen Smith - Mrs Smith son - appear for one interactive video on StoryFile website

To make a conversational video, di pesin must record di video while e still dey alive, e go dey answer plenty questions about dia life.

Afta di pesin kpai, one AI system go select di correct clips to play in response to questions from pipo wey dey watch di remembrance video; di pesin for di video go appear like say e dey listen as e dey answer di question.

Rollo Carpenter, wey create di chatbot CleverBot - and no get connection to Mr Smith company StoryFile – say di system no dey try to construct im own replies and no dey use AI to invent answers.