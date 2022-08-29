See how Big Brother 'shock' housemates wit Amaka eviction

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

one hour wey don pass

One of di housemates for reality show, Big Brother Naija, Amaka don chop eviction from di show.

Amaka comot afta, Big Brother special eviction on Monday – Na Sunday pipo don sabi as di day to evict pipo from di show.

Di eviction of Amaka shock di housemates. Some of dem begin cry as she waka comot.

Her real name na Chiamaka Crystal Mbah but pipo know as Amaka.

She be 23-year-old health care worker from Anambra state, southeast Nigeria.

Biggie issue Amaka strike

On Sunday, Big Brother issue Amaka one strike sake of say she dey break di House rule many times, especially on di use of microphone.

Biggie address Amaka on di mata an later invite one of di Ninja to give her di Rule book.

Amaka read page 20 of di rule book wey address di issue of microphone and batteries.

Number of housemates evicted from Big Brother House 2022

Na 20 housemates start di 2022 edition of BBNaija show.

So far, seven of dem don chop eviction – remaining 13 housemates.

During di special eviction on Monday night Big Brother tell di housemates say na only di head of house get immunity, all oda housemates dey up for eviction on Sunday,

Di housemates wey don comot from di show na;