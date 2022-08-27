Suffering as plenti flood displace pipo for Pakistan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem dey use boat take evacuate stranded pipo for Sukkur .

one hour wey don pass

Pakistan Prime Minister say di "magnitude of di calamity" dey bigger than expected, afta e visit flood-hit areas.

Shehbaz Sharif tok dis for Sindh province - wey get nearly eight times of dia average August rainfall.

Di flood don kill nearly 1,000 pipo across Pakistan since June, while thousands dey displaced - and don affect millions more.

Di BBC notice say displaced pipo dey for every village as dia tori pesin drive through Sindh.

Authorities neva yet understand di full scale of di devastation for di province - but di pipo describe am as di worst disaster wey dem don eva survive.

Floods dey common for Pakistan, but ppipo here tok say dis time rain dey different - more than anything wey dem don ever see.

One local official call dem "floods of biblical proportions".

Near di city of Larkana, thousands of mud homes don sink under water. From far away, wetin dey visible na treetops.

Where di water level dey lightly lower, thatched roofs manage to from underneath di water.

For one village, di pipo dey desperate for food. For anoda, many children don develope waterborne diseases.

Wen one mobile truck pull over, plenti pipo immediately run towards di motor. Children wey carry oda children waka go di long queue.

One 12-year-old girl tok say she and her baby sister neva chop for a day.

"No food don come here, but my sister dey sick, she dey vomit since," di girl tok. "I hope dem go fit help."

Di desperation dey evident for every community.

Pipo dey run go car windows to ask for help - anything.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Flood victims queue up outside one bank to receive financial assistance for southern Sindh province

For one of di main streets out of di city of Sukkur, hundreds of pipo don settle ther.

Many of dem waka from remote villages, and dem get informate say help dey easier to get for di urban areas. But di here no too dey much.

On Friday, PM Sharif tok say di flood hit 33 million pipo - about 15% of di kontri population.

Di tok say di loss wey di flood don cause dis season dey comparable to those during di floods of 2010-11, wey dem say na di worst on record.

Di kontri don beg for more international aid.

For Sindh, no be say local authorities no dey try, but dem admit say dis one pass dia power.

Di provincial goment say dis na "climate change catastrophe" and pipo of Pakistan, especially in di poorer communities, na dem e affect well-well.

Di solutions no go dey quick - acres of land dey waterlogged and di water no dey go down fast enough for any rebuilding to take place here.

Nothing much to do for di pipo but to wait - wait for di rains to stop, wait for di water to go down, wait for more resources wey dem go allocate to dis kind of communities.