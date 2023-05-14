Why Pochettino choose Chelsea?



Mauricio Pochettino don come back to Premier League.

Di former Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager go be Chelsea boss next season, dis na di third time im dey take charge of English club.

Im don become di owner Todd Boehly third permanent boss in 12 months since im take took control of di club - and im fourth appointment, if you count di interim coaches Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard.

Di Argentine dey arrive Stamford Bridge afta a poor season for di Blues, wey don spend £600m since di takeover.

But which kind Blues Pochettino go get? And why 51-year-old decide say now na di time to return - to a club wey dey in a mess - afta almost a year out of di game?

'Im don turndown a number of clubs since im leave PSG'

Mauricio Pochettino don face Chelsea 17 times as a manager, e win six matches, draw two and lose nine

Joining Chelsea no be decision Pochettino take lightly; im don turn down a number of potential suitors since im leave PSG for July 2022.

Tori be say im bin get opportunity to join dem last September wen Thomas Tuchel bin leave but, by then, Chelsea bin more or less don decide to bring in Graham Potter in and wen Chelsea bin approach Pochettino in bin get as e be.

And e get oda factors why di opportunity feel different dis time.

Back then, Chelsea fans bin still dey miss Tuchel, wey just win di Champions League for di club less than three months afta im bin take ova from Frank Lampard.

Anoda tin be say dem for no give Pochettino di kain control im get now. One tin wey im learn for PSG na say to achieve success him and im team go need influence throughout di club from academy level upwards.

Im no dey short of offers since im leave Paris, but no one don tick as many boxes like Chelsea, especially for dis second round of negotiations wit di club.

Im dey determined to make sure say im make di right choice as to im next employer - and initially im bin turn down Boehly Chelsea until dem offer am more control.

Clubs like Benfica, Athletic Bilbao, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest bin don approach am. Sevilla also contact am, as well as Villarreal, Nice and Leeds United.

But afta six consecutive years for Champions League, reaching one final and one semi-final, im want go club wey im believe go challenge for titles.

Him for go Manchester United afta im bin don speak to dem on a few occasions both before and afta Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departure, e bin pain am say im no get di job, especially as im bin get support from many pipo inside di club, pipo like Sir Alex Ferguson.

Eviritin for Chelsea fit. Young squad, good academy couple wit di desire from di owners to bring youth through, a philosophy wey dey aggressive and dynamic wit high pressure and plenty of energy.

Much, of course, go depend on who im go fit bring, wit di need to find a striker clearly dat na dia main objective. If Romelu Lukaku manage to steer clear of injury, im fit be one option, although im go need to let some players go before if fit add to di squad.

'Pochettino bin no dey allowed to be Pochettino' - wetin happun for PSG?

On July 5, 2022, Paris St-Germain and Pochettino go dia separate ways.

Na rushed 'marriage', wit just five days afta di Christmas period from di initial contact to di signing of di contract back in January 2021, and di relationship end 18 months later.

Pochettino lead PSG to di 2021-22 Ligue 1 title

Three of di four previous managers for Parc des Princes before Pochettino (Carlo Ancelotti, Unai Emery and Thomas Tuchel) don go on to win European trophies afta dem leave di club, so e go dey too simple to explain dia lack of European success on di managers.

PSG get problem, club wey dey like see dia coaches as babysitters to di ogbonge talents wey dem get and di kain money dem fit use dem acquire.

Dat go always frustrate someone like Pochettino and im team, wey dey dedicate themselves to developing new talent while maximising wetin dey available to dem, rather than spending most of dia time to try to keep di superstars happy.

Im want influence im players in a positive way and apply high-tempo, high-energy football for pitch. Dat no for dey possible for Paris.

Dis na tins wey you fit do if dem give you di authority to do so. Once im bin dey clear say im bin dey dia merely to keep eviritin even and ensure say di megastars remain for dia comfort zone, na den im realize say im no stay dia long, because e get tins wey no really concern coaching.

Im also bin gatz deal wit problem of being di first coach to get Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar togeda. Di idea of say wit him having three of di greatest players for di world, dem suppose win eviritin – E no dey as simple as dat.

Back in November 2021, afta PSG bin lose to Manchester City for di group stages of di Champions League, Thierry Henry bin tok say: "Pochettino no dey allowed to be Pochettino at times wit dat team."

Seeing PSG difficulties since im leave, pipo fit conclude say im take di team as far as im fit, bear in mind di limitations wey im get for head.

For im last season, im bin win back di French title and suppose enjoy victory ova Real Madrid for Champions League last 16 - PSG bin dey superior until late on for di tie.

Where Pochettino dey since im leave PSG?

Pochettino bin attend Japan win ova Spain for di 2022 World Cup wit Fifa president Gianni Infantino

Na tough season and a half afta im leave PSG, im bin need to recharge im batteries.

Di big enjoyment and job satisfaction im don achieve for Spurs end for sadness, especially wen four months later, di world enta lockdown wey deny am di chance to process wetin just happun to am.

Dis time, im dey able to process tins. Im return to Japan, one kontri im be last visit wit Argentina for di 2002 World Cup, only dis time im be tourist wit im family.

Much of di time wey I spend to travel between London and Barcelona. I never see as much of my son as I for like, primarily becos wen im return to PSG, E go dey impossible to travel and Maurizio bin dey play for Watford. Im now don move to Gimnastic Tarragona, for Spain na third division club, and Pochettino now fit see am play whenever im want.

Wen im dey Paris, e get many periods wen im bin no fit see im wife becos of lockdown restrictions. Much of im life e spend am for pampered luxury inside five-star hotel.

Dis latest break make am look fresher.

Im don do a lot of coaching masterclasses along wit im assistant Jesus Perez, wey go join am for Chelsea, wit first-team coach Miguel D'Agostino, im son Sebastiano, wey be sports scientist, and goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez. Dis group na friends wey you no fit separate, and all except Sebas don work togeda since Pochettino time for Espanyol.

Im also wan spend much time to help younger coaches work towards dia coaching badges, while learning from dia more youthful approach as di game kontinu to evolve.

Wetin im go need to succeed for Chelsea?

Pochettino guide Tottenham to dia first Champions League final for 2019

Pochettino dey very conscious of wetin im want, unlike wen im dey Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham, PSG na di first club wia im leave something of real value.

Wetin im time for PSG teach am na say im need to return to im bascis, with all im passion and intensity, not different to di relationship im enjoy wit im players forSpurs.

For dat, im don check imself well, wetin im do wrong for di French club, wetin im for do better and how im fit avoid making similar mistakes forChelsea.

Im need to get di energy to fit mould players, to know say di players dey listen to am and get di authority to ensure say e dey work.

Im know say, for Chelsea, im need to control di agenda as much as possible - something wey im no fit do for PSG.

Pochettino go also need to gather around im pipo wey understand eviritin about di club, how tins dey work dia and how im fit control matters off di training pitch.