'I wish say God no ever create women'

One 19-year-old Afghan woman wey dey plan to go university don react to di Taliban goment ruling wey stop girls from attending university.

Di teenager tell BBC with tears for her eyes say dem dey treat women worst dan animals for Afghanistan.

"I wish say God no create women."

"If na so we go dey so unlucky, den e for beta make we no dey life at all.

"Dem dey treat us worst dan animals."

Afghanistan Taliban: 'I wish God no create women'

She say animals fit go anywia on dia own, but girls no get di right even to step out of dia homes.

Di United Nations Security Council don condemn Taliban goment policies wey dey target women and girls for Afghanistan.

Last week, di Taliban ban women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

UN Security Council tok say dem dey "deeply alarmed" by di increasing restrictions on women education.

Secretary-General for UN, Antonio Guterres tok say di latest restrictions "must be revoked".

For one statement from di Council, dem call for di "full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls inside Afghanistan".

Dem advise di Taliban "to reopen schools and quickly reverse dis policies and practice.

Di 15-member Security Council say dis policies show di way lack of respect for human rights and fundamental dey increase more-more.

Di ban on female humanitarian workers "go get big and immediate impact for humanitarian operations inside di kontri", including for di UN, dem add.

Guterres say di latest restrictions na "unjustifiable human rights violations".

"Actions to exclude and silence women and girls continue to cause serious suffering and major setbacks to di potential of Afghan pipo," e write on Twitter.

At least five top NGOs stop work for Afghanistan afta di Taliban goment ban women from working for dem.

Care International, wey be di Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Save di Children tok say dem no fit continue dia work "without our female staff".

Di International Rescue Committee also suspend services while Islamic Relief tok say dem dey stop most of dia work.

Di Taliban last week arrest five women wey dey take part for one protest ova di ban on female education inside di Afghan capital, Kabul.

Dem also arrest three journalists.

Since di Taliban seize back control of di kontri last year, dem don steadily restrict women rights.

Dis na upon say di Taliban bin promise say dia rule go dey softer dan di regime for di 1990s.

Plus di bans on NGO workers and female university students, Secondary schools for girls still remain closed for most provinces.