Family wey dey travel di world before dia children blind pata-pata
When Edith and Sébastian from Canada find out say three of dia four pikin go go blind pata-pata sake of one genetic disease, Retinitis pigmentosa, dem decide to give di children as many visual memories as dem fit - and see di world.
Doctors advise di family say make dem fill up dia visual memory.
Retinitis pigmentosa na condition wey dem dey born pesin with and pesin wey get di gene no dey show symptoms.
Edith Lemay explain say "wetin go happun be say di cells for dia retinas go slowly die, and dem go lose dia eyesight from di outside to di inside".
But Edith and Sébastian decide say dem go go all in to build dia pikin memory as dem fit still see.
Na dat time, dem decide to travel all ova di world, and in six months dem don enta six different kontris for three continents.
Dem don enta Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, Turkey, Mongolia and Indonesia.
Dem don plan dia trip to last for one year.
When di family decide to go on dia journey
Di three pikin wey get Retinitis pigmentosa na Mia, Colin and Laurent and wen di mama hear say dem need visual memory her brain swing go world tour.
Sabi doctors alias Specialists bin tell am say she fit use book take build dia visual memories.
But according to Edith, "I tell myself say I no go show dem for book, say I go carry dem go see di real elephant and giraffe".
She say "make we go all in take show our pikin dem how beautiful di world be to fill dia visual memory with as much beautiful tins as we fit do".
How dem dey run di journey
For di six kontris dem dey waka, dem dey carry very ordinary house and transportation take waka so dat di cost go dey low.
According to Edith, di goal na to make dia pikin to tanda gidigba and dey tough "because for di rest of dia life dem go need to dey tough".
"I no want make dem look wetin dey do dem as something wey dey terrible or like na swear, I wan make dem look am as dis na dia path for life, and dem get ogbonge challenges but dem get di tools for inside dem to fit face dia challenge."
How di pikin dem don dey jolly di journey
Out of di six kontris wey dem don visit for dia trip, all four pikin bin get dia favourite moment for di trips wey dem share with BBC.
Colin tok say "my favourite moment na wen I bin dey sleep for train".
Mia say, "my favourite moment for dis trip na when we dey Mongolia go dey ride horses dem".
Leo recall im favourite moment as "wen we play for di waves for Bali".
Laurent say im favourite time na for im birthday "because I fly for inside hot air ballon".