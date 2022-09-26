F﻿amily wey dey travel di world before dia children blind pata-pata

W﻿hen Edith and Sébastian from Canada find out say three of dia four pikin go go blind pata-pata sake of one genetic disease, Retinitis pigmentosa, dem decide to give di children as many visual memories as dem fit - and see di world.

Doctors advise di family say make dem fill up dia visual memory.

Retinitis pigmentosa na condition wey dem dey born pesin with and pesin wey get di gene no dey show symptoms.

E﻿dith Lemay explain say "wetin go happun be say di cells for dia retinas go slowly die, and dem go lose dia eyesight from di outside to di inside".

B﻿ut Edith and Sébastian decide say dem go go all in to build dia pikin memory as dem fit still see.

N﻿a dat time, dem decide to travel all ova di world, and in six months dem don enta six different kontris for three continents.

D﻿em don enta Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, Turkey, Mongolia and Indonesia.

D﻿em don plan dia trip to last for one year.

When di family decide to go on dia journey

D﻿i three pikin wey get Retinitis pigmentosa na Mia, Colin and Laurent and wen di mama hear say dem need visual memory her brain swing go world tour.

S﻿abi doctors alias Specialists bin tell am say she fit use book take build dia visual memories.

B﻿ut according to Edith, "I tell myself say I no go show dem for book, say I go carry dem go see di real elephant and giraffe".

S﻿he say "make we go all in take show our pikin dem how beautiful di world be to fill dia visual memory with as much beautiful tins as we fit do".

H﻿ow dem dey run di journey

F﻿or di six kontris dem dey waka, dem dey carry very ordinary house and transportation take waka so dat di cost go dey low.

According to Edith, di goal na to make dia pikin to tanda gidigba and dey tough "because for di rest of dia life dem go need to dey tough".

"﻿I no want make dem look wetin dey do dem as something wey dey terrible or like na swear, I wan make dem look am as dis na dia path for life, and dem get ogbonge challenges but dem get di tools for inside dem to fit face dia challenge."

H﻿ow di pikin dem don dey jolly di journey

O﻿ut of di six kontris wey dem don visit for dia trip, all four pikin bin get dia favourite moment for di trips wey dem share with BBC.

C﻿olin tok say "my favourite moment na wen I bin dey sleep for train".

M﻿ia say, "my favourite moment for dis trip na when we dey Mongolia go dey ride horses dem".

L﻿eo recall im favourite moment as "wen we play for di waves for Bali".