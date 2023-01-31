Pakistan mosque blast death toll don rise to 100

Wetin we call dis foto, Men crowd around di coffin of Irfan Ullah, police officer wey di explosion kill

one hour wey don pass

Di number of pipo wey don die for di mosque suicide bombing wey bin target policemen for Pashewar, Pakistan don rise to 100 pipo.

Di mosque dey inside one high-security zone and investigation don begin to know how di bomber take enta.

Dis attack na one of di bloodiest for Pakistan in recent times. E leave many more pipo injured.

One Pakistan Taliban bin claim say na dem carry out di attack but di militant group later deny am, come blame anda faction of di group wey do go dia separate way.

In di past, Pakistan Taliban no dey claim some attacks on mosques, schools or markets becos dem say dem dey at war wit di security forces and not Pakistan pip. But many doubt dia denial.

On Tuesday, rescuers try to save worshippers wey di blast bury , dem pull out nine pipo out alive and still dey recover more. No-one remain trapped, local officials tok.

Contains some upsetting scenes. Dem no support media player for your device Contains some upsetting scenes. Play video, "Chaotic scenes inside mosque after deadly blast", Duration 0,54 00:54 Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Katakata everywia inside mosque after blast

"Terrorists want to create fear by targeting di pipo wey dey perform duty of defending Pakistan," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tok. Im declare national day of mourning.

BBC see ambulance dey run in and out of di compound every few minutes. More dan 50 pipo still wunjure and some of dem dey critical condition.

Meanwhile, dem don do buril for more dan 20 police officers, dem cover dia coffin wit Pakistan flag. Most of di pipo wey die na members of di security forces.

Hundreds pack dem sef for di burial of Irfan Ullah, one police inspector wey dem kill for di explosion. Only few days before, im bin survive anoda attack - one ambush wia im colleagues die.

Armed security guard di prayers. Some wey attend bin cry quietly.

Ullah survive by one wife and five children. For in geveside, im borther escribe di family pain.

"When we first hear say di blast happun, we begin call am," Muhammed tell our team. "Di phone bin ring di first time and dis give us hope for di beginning. But wen we ask di police, dem tell us say di blast, im bodi na di number four ne wey I see."

"Im bin dey kind-hearted, friendly, ready to help odas. Im bin dey brave, e no eva fear anytin. We bin always dey tell am to dey careful, but im dey usually reply: 'No, na my duty'. Na huge loss to our family."

Between 300 and 400 police officers bin dey di area at di time, Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan earlier tell local tori pipo.

Di mosque dey for one of di most heavily controlled areas for di city, wey include police headquarters and intelligence and counter-terrorism bureaus.

On Tuesday, local tori pipo line up outside di gates - di closest wey security go allow.

Oga Sharif say di pipo behind di attack no get "anytin to do wit Islam". Im add say: "Di entire kontri dey stand united against di menace of terrorism."

Wetin we call dis foto, Police inspector Irfan Ullah, wey im burial gada hundreds, bin get one wife and five children

Pakistan police and security personnel don face many attacks since di abandonment of di truce.

For December di Pakistan Taliban target one police station - like Peshawar, for di north-west, wey dey share border wit Afghanistan - wey officials say lead to di death of 33 militants.

Monday mosque blast happun around 13:30 (08:30 GMT) during afternoon prayers.

One entire wall of di building collapse, and di mosque bin dey covered in bricks and remains as pipo climb over di rubble to escape.

Hours after di blast, BBC News witness one house full of injured pipo, many still wear dia police uniforms.

Burns cream cover some of dia body, dia skin red wit burns from the explosion. Odas get broken bones from di stones wey fall as di building collapse.

One man say im still neva fit hear sake of di sound of di blast.

Anoda man say dem bin rescue am aft aim dey trapped under di collapsed building for almost one hour.

Di prime minister travel go Peshawar on emergency visit, wia im go get briefing from local officials plus visit pipo wey wunjure for di blast.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Mass funeral for Pakistan mosque blast victims", Duration 0,38 00:38 Wetin we call dis Video, Pakistan mosque blast: Mass burial for police victims

UN Secretary General António Guterres condemn di attack, wit im tok tok pesin saying: "E dey particularly hateful say dat kain attack occur for place of worship."

Di attack on di mosque happun for di beginning of important week for Pakistan diplomacy.

On Monday, president of United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, bin suppose visit Islamabad - although dem cancel di trip at di last minute becos of bad weather.

On Tuesday, one International Monetary Fund delegation bin suppose visit Pakistan as part of th process to unlock one bailout loan to prevent di kontri from defaulting.

Last March, Peshawar bin be target of anoda bombing, wey kill dozens for one Shia Muslim mosque for di majority Sunni Muslim kontri.