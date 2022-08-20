SSANU, NASU suspend strike for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Other

one hour wey don pass

Di Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and di Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) don suspend dia strike actions afta brief meeting wit di Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu for di kontri capital, Abuja on Saturday.

Di suspension dey expected to take effect from Wednesday, 24 August .

According to di education minister, di Federal Goment don commit N50 billion to pay earned allowances for members of SSANU, NASU and di Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Meanwhile activities for public universities dey expected to remain limited as ASUU still dey on strike.

Oga Adamu, wey bin don hint of SSANU and NASU strike suspension on Thursday, say ASUU reject di goment proposal ontop di “no work, no pay” rule.

ASUU don dey strike since 14 February, 2022.

Wetin be di latest on Asuu strike?

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Goment make new salary package offer to Asuu as di two parties meet on Thursday in dia effort to end di strike.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president describe di offer as "miserable".

Asuu reject di new salary offer as federal goment threaten to withhold dia salary sake of di strike.

Prof Osodeke, for statement e sign on Thursday insist on di implementation of a special salary scale for university staff wey dem call di University Salary Structure (USS).

Asuu say di reason wey goment give for di new salary no make sense - wetin goment bin tok na say money no dey.

"Goment team present "Award" of Recommended Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) wey di National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) prepare for ASUU.

"Asuu firmly reject am and still reject di 'Award'," Prof tok.

Di Asuu president reveal say di new draft agreement get major recommendations for di funding of major part of di renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

ASUU strike - Wetin be dia demands

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency

Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni.

"I yarn wit ASUU and NITDA to kontinu the test and see weda dem fit address di lapses and arrive for 100% because na wetin NITDA insists on.

"Dem say dem no go accept 99.9% of vulnerability and integrity test and dat dem no fit take dat kain risk sake of say dem fit hack di payment system"

"ASUU for y now don call off strike becos na wetin dey law took" Ngige explain

Ngige further yarn give say ASUU members shun to attend di meeting wey Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee on Renegotiation of 2009 Agreement put togeda for several time and dat di committee don finish dia work and don summit dia findings to di ministry of Education.

'Sue Asuu', goment ginger Nigerian students

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu say Asuu must find way to compensate students for wating dia time wit di strike wey dey go on.

E say make pipo, especially di students no blame federal goment

"Make students wey di strike affect carry Asuu go court to claim damages," e tok.

Oga Adamu tok wen e dey address State house correspondents for Abuja on Thursday.