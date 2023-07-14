Police dey investigate papa wey allegedly sell im three pikin for N1.5m

Wetin we call dis foto, Di suspect allegedly lie to im mother-in law say di pikins her daughter dey born dey die at birth

Police for Rivers State arrest one man and six odas for allegedly selling im three pikins for N1.5million.

Police tok tok pesin for di Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko tell tori pipo say operatives of Commissioner of Police (CP) Monitoring Unit make di arrest on Saturday, 8 July 2023, around 5pm.

She say di man allegedly sell im five-year-old, two-year-old, and a day-old pikin dem for N700,000, N500,000, and N350,000 at different times sake of economic hardship as e say e no fit take care of di children and im wife get hearing and speech disability as she no dey hear and no fit tok.

Na one local vigilante group for Omerelu, Ikwerre LGA for Rivers State naim arrest di man and hand am over to Elele Police Division wey later transfer am to di CP Monitoring unit.

SP Iringe-Koko, as she parade di seven-man child-trafficking syndicate, say dia arrest come as a result of di revelation of two suspects wey dem bin earlier arrest.

"Dis investigation lead us into Omudiaga community for Emohua Local Council of Rivers State and Ogbaku community for Mbaitoli Local Council of Imo State wia we come arrest [one of dem] for Omudiaga and [di oda two] for Ogbaku.

She add say di ones dem arrest [allegedly] confess say dem receive one of di babies, wey dem later hand over to a former councillor for Emohua Local Council (name withheld) at Rukpokwu in Obio/ Akpor council of di State.

SP Iringe-Koko say dem also arrest di former Councillor and she [allegedly] admit say she contact one woman, (name witheld) at Aluu, for Ikwerre LGA wia she sell di day-old baby in di presence of di papa of di pikin.

"We also arrest [di woman] and she [allegedly] admit say she buy di baby for di sum of N700,000 and dem pay N350,000 to di papa of di baby, and pay N350,000 to di former LG Councillor and her partners."

SP Iringe-Koko note say dem don succeed to recover both di two-year-old and di baby wey (di Aluu woman) buy, and investigation dey in top gear to recover di five-year-old pikin.

'E always tell me di pikins my daughter dey born dey die' - mother inlaw

Wetin we call dis foto, Rivers State Police Command arrest a seven man child trafficking gang wey allegedly sell theee pikins for N1.5m

Meanwhile, di mother-in-law of di man wey sell im three pikins say before di arrest, im dey lie to her say her grandchildren, especially di last pikin, die after birth.

She tell Tori pipo say di suspect take advantage of her daughter disabilities to carry out di act of selling di children.

"Evriday e dey tell me say pikin don die, di first one die, dis one too die, haha wetin be dis? Naim I tell am make im come show me di place wia im bury di first one, e no fit so I come hook am ask am wey my children?

Becos my daughter no dey tok naim make e dey do her like dat?!

As I shout na so Omerelu pipo come out say na me ne do mama of di girl. Na so I go call OSPAC pipo for Omerelu and dem come carry am to police station. " She tok.