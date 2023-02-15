US say three unidentified objects dem shoot down dey harmless

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

Di White house don tok say indication no dey say three flying objects wey di US military shoot out of di sky ova di weekend dey linked to alleged Chinese spying.

Di objects fit dey “tied to commercials or research entities and therefore no dey harmful,” spokesman John Kirby tok.

US and Canada officials still neva recover any wreckage from di three aircraft di military shoot.

Beijing bin accuse di US of “trigger-happy overreaction”.

China tok say one of dia balloons wey US fighter jet destroy earlier dis month off South Carolina no be for spying, and add say na weather-monitoring airship wey dey blown away from where e dey go.

For Tuesday daily news conference, Oga Kirby tok say e go dey difficult to determine di purpose or origin of di three oda objects wey dey destroyed for Alaska, Canada and Michigan until di debris dey found and analysed.

“We neva see any indication or anytin wey point specifically to di idea say dis three objects dey part of di PRCs (People’s Republic of China) spying programme,” di White House National security Council tell reporters, “or say dem dey definitively involved for external intelligence collection efforts”.

One “leading explanation” wey US intelligence dey consider na say “dis fit be balloons wey dey simply tied to commercial or research entities and therefore no dey harmful”.

Wia dis foto come from, US NAVY Wetin we call dis foto, Navy divers recover di balloon from di Atlantic Ocean

But im note say no company, organisation or goment don claim di objects.

For di most recent strike - ova Lake Huron - di first Sidewinder missile wey US F-16 warplane fire missed im target, di top US general confirm.

“First shot miss. Second shot hit,” Chairman of di Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley tok during one visit to Brussels on Tuesday.

“We go to great lengths to make sure say di airspace dey clear and di backdrop dey cleared up to di max effective range of di missile. And for dis case, di missile land, harmlessly for di water of Lake Huron.”

One tok-tok pesin for China Ministry of Foreign Affairs critcise di American response.

“Many for US don dey ask ‘which good dis costly action bring to di US and dia taxpayer?” Wang Wenbin tok on Tuesday.

Sensors from di alleged Chinese spy balloon wey di military shoot down on 4 February bin dey recovered from di Atlantic Ocean on Monday and FBI dey analysed am.

Search crew find “significant debris from di site, including all of di priority sensor and electronics pieces identified” off di coast of South Carolina, US northern Command tok.

US intelligence bin dey track di Chinese balloon since e lift-off from one base on Hainan Island on di south coast of China earlier dis month, US media report.

Shortly afta take-off, di balloon bin drift towards di US islands of Guam and Hawaii before e move north towards Alaska, American official tell CBS News, di BBC partner.

Di unnamed officials tok say di balloon part indicate say e fit be say whether blow am away from where e dey go, but di Chinese begin control am again by di time e reach di continental US.

Di entire US Senate receive one classified briefing on Tuesday about di mata from military leaders.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tok say di chamber go launch one inquiry into why di aircraft no dey detected earlier.

“Na good question,” Oga Schumer tell reporters. “We need to answer am.”

Meanwhile, Romania fly fighter jets on Tuesday to investigate on aerial object wey enter European airspace.