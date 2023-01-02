'Me and Alexx no dey togeda again' - Fancy Acholonu

Fancy Acholonu, ex-fiancee of Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo say she publicly apologise to her former bobo afta she serve am breakfast few months to dia wedding becos e ask her to do am.

Fancy say she bin no wan apologize publicly but she allege say na Alexx na im make her to make di apology wey she post on her Instagram account.

She also give little informate on why she break up wit Alexx and how dia relationship take be now.

Di entrepreneur bin dey reply to pipo for her comment section afta one post wey she write.

She bin post say “Happy New Year everyone, 2023 go be my year of strength, being fearless, speaking up for myself & FINALLY no longer under anyone control. I dey free, di chain don break. May God bless us all."

Dis her post come make pipo begin ask her question on why she put up di public apology and wetin happun between her and Alexx Ekubo.

On 29 December, 2022, Ms Acholonu for one emotional post on Instagram tok say she dey sorry for di pain and hurt im and im family don go through sake of dia breakup.

She say how she handle di mata bin dey out of her character as she suppose control her emotion and no over react.

“Like our shirt tok, Notin make sense wen we dey apart @alexxekubo you still get my heart. I miss you, I love you, and I dey truly sorry for all di hurt and pain you and your family bin go through sake of our break up.

“My actions on how I take handle di mata bin dey out of character. I suppose don control my emotions and no dey overactive. I bin say too much.

"Please forgive me. I don learn my lesson on how to handle situation better.” She tok.

Although she don delete am now but di post generate plenty reactions.

Days afta now she don come out to say dem no day togeda anymore.

Wetin Fancy tok about di 'public apology'

As pipo dey ask her why she apologise publicly give Alexx, she allege say na im make her tok sorry for apology, no be say she get intention to do am.

Fancy say, “Yes, na im say make I do am, I fall for am. My eyes don open now. I dey at peace and I get full understanding now.”

Di entrepreneur add say she no dey beg di actor to take her back.

Fancy tok why dem break up

Fancy still for her comment section bin reply pipo wey dey ask why she break dia engagement.

She tok say she dey fear to tell pipo why she end her engagement to Alex. She say she dey fear to tok di truth because if she tok am, everywia go scata.

“I no be di type of pesin to spill tea. I dey scared of how di embarrassment go hurt am. I don try my best to stay quiet. Na im want public apologies and e pass manipulation. I am done.” she tok.

Fancy add say she no dey togeda wit Alexx Ekubo again and both of dem don go dia separate ways.

Alexx never respond to all dis mata since dia initial break-up and Fancy recent apology.

Who be Fancy Acholonu?

Her full name na Chigozie Fancy Acholonu and tori be say na for Los Angeles, United States dem born am.

Her parents na Nigerians from di Igbo ethnic group and even though dem raise her for Nigeria, she do her university abroad.

She graduate from Los Angeles City College wia she gain BSc. for Business Administration and Management for 2012.

Acholonu biography ontop Instagram show say she bi oga of three companies, of which one of dem dey sell luxury jewellery.

Like her ex-fiancé Alexx, she sef na actress and model.

Who be Alexx Ekubo?

Alexx train as lawyer for di University of Calabar, but na inside acting e really shine and later see fame.

Alexx win best supporting actor for di 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards ontop im role inside di feem Weekend Getaway.

Although im first major role as actor na Ladies Men.

Di actor dey popular wit young Nigerians.