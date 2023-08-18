UK court find nurse guilty say she kill seven babies

Wia dis foto come from, SWNS

57 minutes wey don pass

One court don find one UK nurse Lucy Letby guilty say she kill seven babies. Dis go make am di most ogbonge UK killer of small pikin dem in recent times.

Dem also find am guilty of di attempted murder of anoda six pikin dem.

She bin kill di pikin dem from June 2015 and June 2016 by say she chook air for injection for dia bodi wen she dey wok for di Countess of Chester Hospital.

Di jury bin spend ova 110 hours to dey tok dis mata before dem comot with dis judgement. Di trial bin last for more than ten moths and dey believed to be one of di longest murder trial for UK history.

Di 33 year old bin deny all di 22 charges wey dem put against am and bin say di deaths na because of hospital hygiene and staffing levels.

Na on Monday, Lucy Letby go face her sentencing.

Pascal Jones wey be Senior Crown Prosecutor for di case release statement say, "for hand, normal tins like air, milk, liquid bin turn poison. She twist her learning and turn her work to weapon to cause karm, grief and death."

Jones add sat "parents turn audience to dey look her weird curiousity and fake compassion."

E accuse Letby say she "do her best to hide her crimes, sotay she change di style wey she bin carry harm di pikin dem wey dem put for her hands."

Di jude of di mata call di case, "di most distressing and upsetting case" as im discharge dem tell dem sat dem no go need serve for juries.

Dis na as one of di babies families bin comot di courtroom wen di jury foreman tok say dem no fit get vertict for six of di counts.

Wetin dis case dey about?

Lucy Letby bin dey accused say she kill seven babies dem and attempt to kill 10 more for di Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Di jury bin hear evidence for nine months wey claim sat Letby bin dey chook di pikin dem injection of air, force odas to chop milk and bin use insulin poison odas more.

Letby tok say she no harm any of di babies say na di poor hygiene and staffing kasala for di hospital.

But prosecutor tok say Letby bin dey on shift wen every of di pikin dem bin collapse.

E also list 11 oda tins wey bin dey common from di skin colour wey change to di babies collapse just afta dia parents bin visit dem.

Although cour no dey allow us to call di babies or to give details about di pikin, we know ome tins about di pikin.

Out of di seven babies dem wey die , five na boys and two na girls.