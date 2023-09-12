Wetin Lagos tribunal judgement on Eti Osa federal constituency mean for Banky W, Obanikoro and Attah

Di National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal don cancel di 25 February 2023 election wey declare Labour Party candidate, Thaddeus Attah as di winner of Eti Osa federal constituency.

Di tribunal wey siddon for Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos state on Monday, 11 September rule say di election dey inconclusive and order di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to conduct a re-run election for 33 polling units wia election no hold within 90 days.

Di electoral umpire bin declare LP candidate Attah as di winner of di election as e secure 24,075 votes, to defeat Bankole Wellington - wey pipo sabi as Banky W - of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wey score 18,666 votes and All Progressives Congress (APC) Ibrahim Obanikoro wey get 16,901 votes.

Following di outcome of di election, both di PDP and di APC candidates bin file petition to challenge di election result for di tribunal and di tribunal agree wit dem say election no hold for some polling units for Eti Osa local goment area.

LP, APC and odas react to di court ruling

Plenty reactions don follow di Monday tribunal judgement wey order for election re-run for Eti Osa federal constituency.

For one post on X, di Labour Party House of Representative member wey tribunal cancel im election clear am say, di court no sack am, contrary to tori wey dey spread.

E say “tribunal just order re-run for di 32 polling units wia elections no hold.”

E encourage im pipo to dey calm plus make dem no shake, say dem dey togeda.

For im reaction, di APC candidate, Ibrahim Obanikoro wey carry third for di 25 February election say im happy well-well wit di triubunal verdict.

“Na all smiles for di tribunal court wen e dey confirmed say supplementary election go hold for several polling units under di Eti-osa Federal constituency where di election no take place.

I believe say our justice system dey on di right track and I hail di judges for dis ruling wey follow di constitution,” e tok.

Ogbonge singer Banky W, wey bin come second for di election no come directly to react. But e drop one Twitter post say “E dey possible. Still..”

Plenty of dia supporters don dey ginger and drum support for dia candidates ahead of di rerun election wit di hope say dia candidate go win.

Wetin re-run election mean?

According to di Electoral Act 2022, rerun election na election wey di court order for an entire constituency or part of a constituency.

Wia court see say election dey either wrongly conducted or cases of election malpractice dey, di court fit declare a rerun election and e go direct Inec to conduct election for those concerned constituencies.

Na court dey order rerun election. Meanwhile for supplementary election, na Inec dey order am for polling units wia election no hold or polling units wia dem cancel di election sake of over-voting, election violence, BVAS failure, lack of Inec personnel, etc.