Lizzo, body positivity artiste dey face fat-shaming lawsuit

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lizzo wey her misic na around body positivity dey known for getting big girls for her dance team

Three formers dancers of pop star Lizzo don sue her on top accuse of sexual harassment and hostile work environment.

Di lawsuit wey dem submit on Tuesday get accuse of sexual, religious and racial harassment, discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Willams and Noelle Rodriguez na di former dancers wey collabo bring di lawsuit come.

Di lawsuit wey dem bin file for Los Angeles bin include accuse say dem "force dem to face sexual behaviour" and bin dey "pressured to participate for disturbing sex shows" between 2021 and 2023.

Among di accuse wey Lizzo - wey her real name be Melissa Viviane Jefferson - dey face na one wia she "pressure Ms Davis to touch di breast" of one performer for one nightclub for Amsterdam and Ms Davis afta she try dodge finally gree sake of say she bin "fear say say e go affect her future for di team" if she no do am.

Lizzo, wey dey popular say she dey celebrate her bodi and self love, dey accused togeda with her dance choreographer Tanisha Scott say she weight shame Ms Davis for tour.

Ms Davis say di two of dem ask weda she dey "struggle with sometin as e be like she no commit to her role for di dance cast," na wetin di lawsuit tok.

Even though dem no tok am koro koro, di question "make Ms Davis feel like she gatz explain her weight gain and tok personal tins about her life so she go keep her job", according to di lawsuit.

Di lawsuit add say di dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley push her Christianity on performers and bin dey yab pipo wey dey do premarital knacks.

She also comot dey tok about one of di former dancers' virginity and even post am for social media.

Dem bin hammer accuse of racial discrimination on top di management team of di production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc.

Dem say di black members of di dance team bin dey "treated differently" to oda members for di team.

Di lawsuit claim say dem accuse dem say dem dey "lazy, unprofessional and say dem get bad attitude" and no be di way dem treat oda dancers.

Dem also accuse say Lizzo and di production company team no pay dem fairly for parts of Lizzo European tour.

Dem claim say dem only give dem 25% of dia weekly money wen dem bin no dey perform for di tour while oda perfromers collect 50% and also claim say dem no suppose work for oda projects while dem dey di tour.

Two of di three dancers wey dey inside di lawsuit, Ms Dais and Ms Williams bin meet Lizzo for March 2021 as dem bin dey prep to compete inside di reality TV show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, according to di lawsuit.

Ms Rodriguez wey be di third for di suit bin dey employed for May 2021 to perform inside Lizzo music video for di song Rumours. Di lawsuit say afta di shoot, she continue for di dance troop.