Why dem extradite Ghana influencer Hajia4Reall from UK to US

Wia dis foto come from, Hajia4Reall/Instagram

one hour wey don pass

Dem don charge popular Ghanaian Influencer, Mona Faiz Montrage, aka Hajia4Reall for her alleged role inside $2 million romance scam for US court.

US security agents collaborate with UK partners to extradite Hajia4Real from United Kingdom to de United States.

Dem arrest Hajia4Reall on 10 November, 2022 wey dem extradite am from UK on 12 May, 2023.

Mona according to US Attorney Damian Williams “be member of criminal conspiracy which dey specifically target older Americans through romance scams.”

“Dis scams be both financially and emotionally devastating for de vulnerable victims. Sake of efforts of our law enforcement partners, dem arrest Montrage abroad wey dem bring her to United States to face Justice”. US Attorney Damian Williams talk

What Charges Hajia4Reall dey face

United States Attorney for de Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, de Assistant Director in Charge of de New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations announce six-count Indictment charg against Hajia4Real.

Hajia4Reall dey face charges including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of money laundering - each of which dey carry maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Judge who go handle de case go determine de maximum potential sentencing.

Evidence US Officials gather against Hajia4Reall

Wia dis foto come from, Hajia4reall/Instagram

Hajia4Reall allegedly receive money from several victims of romance frauds who be members of de Enterprise sue trick into sending money.

Among de false pretenses she use induce victims to send money to Montrage be say she for do payments to transport gold to de United States from overseas; payments to resolve some FBI unemployment investigation; and (payments to assist fake United States army officer to receive funds from Afghanistan.

According to court records, Hajia4Real use her real name with one victim.

She speak to de victim several times by phone. She send de victim tribal marriage certificate which show say she and de victim marry for Ghana.