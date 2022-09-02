Police tok why dem arrest Ice Prince, dey drag am go court

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos police & IceprinceZamani

one hour wey don pass

Police for Lagos state southwest Nigeria don gbab one ogbonge Nigerian rapper Ice Prince wey im real name na Panshak Henry Zamani.

Di Lagos command toktok pesin Benjamin Hundeyin reveal dis inside one tweeet for in verified Twitter handle on Friday morning.

Hundeyin say dem go arraign di musician today for allegedly assaulting and abducting one police officer.

Wetin police say Ice Prince do

Inside di tweet wey don get one over one thousnad retweets under one hour, police allege say Ice Prince bin kidnap, assault one police officer wey stop am for driving without license plates.

Hundeyin also accuse say di rapper threaten to throw am in di river.

''At 3am today, @Iceprincezamani dey stopped for driving without license plates.

E gree make dem take am to station. E, thereafter, abduct di police officer for im car, assault am and threaten to throw am in di river. E don chop arrest and go dey arraigned today.'' E tok.