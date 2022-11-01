Police say dem invite eight domestic workers over D﻿avido son death

Wia dis foto come from, CHIOMA/DAVIDO

P﻿olice for Lagos state, south-west Nigeria say eight domestic workers of di popular Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido na im dey answer questions over di death of im three year old son.

B﻿enjamin Hundeyin wey confam dis to BBC Pidgin say say dem don already deposit di deadbodi of di young boy to motuary.

Hundeyin say di incident happun on Monday night and na one of di domestic workers go report for police station.

E﻿ say di parent also dey in tok wit dem and investigate dey go on.

E﻿ add say dem go release any of di eight workers wey no dey culpable at di end of dia investigate.

Tori bin dey fly up and down say drown for swimming pool wey dey im papa house for Banana Isand.

D﻿i parent of di boy never comot to comment on di incident.

Ifeanyi be di son wey im get wit im Fiance, Chioma Rowland.

Dis dey come days afta di family celebrate di pikin third birthday wey shelle for October 20.

Some days before, e bin get one video wia Davido dey teach Ifeanyi how to swim.

For di videos wey bin trend for social media Davido bin carry di pikin make am flap im legs for di water as e dey tell am wetin to do.

Dis go be di second time wey celebrity for Nigeria go loose pikin to drowning.

For 2018, D’banj and im wife, Lineo Didi, lost dia first pikin afta e bin drown for pool.

From Assurance to ‘mama Ify’ Davido and Chioma relationship

Wia dis foto come from, Davido/Chioma

Last year one unconfirm report bin say di two don part ways.

'Mama Ify' bin trend for Nigeria Twitter around Friday 30th of April and no be oda reason dan di Nigerian musician Davido birthday message to im fiancee Chefchi wey her name be Chioma Avrial Rowland as di she celebrate her 26th birthday.

Davido and Chioma bin engage in 2019 and dey expected to marry for di year 2020 but di marriage no happun.

Di two bin get one pikin togeda, Ifeanyi, but around dat time, tins no be like before for di lovers and dis bin make pipo wonder wetin dey sup about dia relationship.

Di couple notok anytin about dia relationship too but dem don stop to dey post each oda photo for social media.

Early October 2022 , Video and foto of di afrobeat singer, Davido and im baby mama Chef Chioma bin come out and e make social media users react.

Dat be di first time for a long time wen di two celebrities go dey together inside recent photo.

Tori bin come out say David Adeleke, wey pipo know as Davido and Chioma Avril Rowland, wey pipo know and dey call Chef Chioma dey quarrel.

On October 20, Davido bin post birthday wish for Instagram wia im shower Ifeanyi wit prayers.

Di two celebs turn up to celebrate dia son wey Chioma born for October, 2019.

Di Nigerian singer on social media dey known as celebrity wey dey close to im children as im no dey fail to flaunt dia pictures online.

But di foto of im and Chioma bin make dia fans happy.

Wetin to know about Davido

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@davidoofficial

Nigerian musician, Davido don make many music since im start im career for 2010.

Born on 21 November, 1992 di Nigerian-American singer na heavyweight for Nigerian music industry

Forbes for 2020 label Davido as Afrobeats superstar. Dem say e be one of Africa biggest musicians.

Since im rise to fame, Davido don win multiple awards, including BET awards and MTV awards. He also dey signed on many endorsement.

For 2008, he make di Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

Davido get 9.7 million followers on Twitter.

W﻿etin to know about Chioma

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Davido

Chioma Avril Rowland, wey pipo know and dey call Chef Chioma become popular afta she enta relationship wit Davido.

Davido bin introduce Chioma give di world for September 2019.

Although gist about dia relationship bin don dey for di beginning of di year with visit to one family event.

Dat time, for usual Davido fashion, oga cari Porshe give am as gift as she turn 23 years old wey scata Nigerians mind like wetin. Dat tin bin tension boys for street sha.

Na di same day, e give Chioma Porshe na im e drop new music wey im call Assurance wey feature madam for di video.

Di vibes wey bin dey flow for dat period show for di release of di song, wey make di video get ova one million view in one day.

Chioma and Davido enjoy close relationship pass im oda baby mamas.