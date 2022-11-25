‘Ronaldo penalty be gift, VAR sleep, dem disappoint we’, Ghana coach react after loss to Portugal

Ghana national team coach, Otto Addo call out referee Ismail Elfath say he “gift” Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in dia game against de Portuguese side.

Ghana manage hold Portugal from finding de net until de referee rule clearance from defender, Mohammed Salisu as foul against Ronaldo, resulting in penalty.

De Ghanaian defender and other players after the clearance talk de referee to check VAR to confirm say he no commit foul against Ronaldo but referee Ismail Elfath refuse to check VAR.

“We dey very disappointed, especially when I see de penalty situation. Up to that point we get good match” Ghana national team coach Otto Addo talk after de game.

“I think say e be wrong decision, we dey play de ball... I no know why VAR no come up, no explanation dey. Dis be difficult against world class team when dem dey lead we” he add.

According to him “if somebody score goal then congrats, but dis be gift... special gift from de referee.”

'Make Fifa to suspend referee'

Some football pundits den fans dey call for Fifa to suspend de referee, Ismail Elfath over poor officiating.

Dem feel say en handling of de game no dey on professional level based on some of de calls he make.

Other football fans also lament unfairness in de game when African countries dey play.

Ghana be Portugal game highlights

Ghana manage neutralize de Portuguese side until Ronaldo convert penalty into first goal. As de game progress, Ghana captain score from open play to draw de game at 1 - 1. But after Coach Otto Addo remove Dede Ayew and Kudus Mohammed from de game, de Black Stars within minutes lose dia compact gameplay wey result in second goal for Portugal.

Third goal from Portugal almost crush de Black Stars amidst calls for de referee to check VAR for possible offside but no VAR check happen.

De Ghanaian side manage draw out second goal after Osman Bukari score header in de 89th minute bringing de scoreline to 3 - 2.

With nine minutes added time, de Black Stars try steal ball to level but forward Inaki Williams no fit convert de last effort as he fall ground in de penalty box.

De referee blow en whistle to bring de game to an end with Portugal securing all three points.

Portugal go top of de Group H table with three points as Ghana remain for bottom.