France vs Morocco preview, team news and live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

38 minutes wey don pass

France dey face Morocco for anoda match inside di Fifa 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Di match dey happun on Tuesday for di Hindmarsh Stadium.

France reach di quarterfinals for di previous two editions and dem carry fourth in 2011.

Also, di Les Bleues beat Brazil 2-1 to make amends for dia unexpected draw against Jamaica for dia Group F opener.

Dem wrap up dia group campaign wit a 6-3 win against Panama.

Meanwhile, Morocco campaign start wit a 6-0 loss to Germany for dia first game for Group H.

Di team don however prove many pipo wrong as dem surprisingly qualify for di knock-out stage.

Dem beat South Korea 1-0 and and claim anoda victory over Colombia to book dia place in di Round of 16.

France vs Morocco head to head

France don lose only one of dia ten games across competitions dis year.

Les Bleus don score 11 goals and concede five in dia last five games.

France dey make dia fifth appearance for di World Cup as opposed to one for Morocco.

Morocco done lose half of dia last ten games across competitions.