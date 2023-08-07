Coup leaders don shutdown Niger airspace over fear of military intervention

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands of supporters dey cheer Niger junta leaders for one rally for Niamey on Sunday

one hour wey don pass

Niger coup leaders don close di kontri airspace until further notice.

Dem say dem close dia airspace sake of threat of military intervention from dia West African neighbours.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 dey show say currently, no aircraft dey for Niger sky.

Di West African group of kontris, Ecowas bin don warn say dem fit use force if President Mohamed Bazoum no dey reinstated by 23:00 GMT on Sunday.

Tok-tok pesin of di junta say Niger armed forces dey ready to defend di kontri.

Dem detain oga Bazoum on 26 July, and Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, commander of di presidential guard later declare imself di new leader.

Di military takeover don dey internationally condemned, including by former colonial power France and di rest of di European Union, as well as di United Nations and di United States.

Reading one statement on national television on Sunday, di representative from Niger junta say dem get informate say "one foreign power" dey prepare to attack Niger.

Afta a crisis meeting in Nigeria, Ecowas military chiefs on Friday say dem don design better plan for di possible use of force.

"All di elements wey go lead to any eventual intervention don dey ground already including di resources we go need, di how and wen we go deploy di force," Abdel-Fatau Musah, Ecowas commissioner for political affairs, peace and security tok.

And e add: "We want diplomacy to work, and we want make dis message clearly reach dem [Niger junta] say we dey give dem evri opportunity to reverse wetin dem don do".

Dem issue dia ultimatum a week ago, demanding say make di generals drop power by midnight local time, wey don pass now.

Ecowas na regional trading bloc of 15 West African kontris, including Nigeria, Senegal, Togo and Ghana.

Di coup leaders dey show say dem no send anybody and no plan to release power, and on Sunday thousands of dia supporters gather for one stadium for Niger capital Niamey to support dem.

Two of Niger neighbours - Burkina Faso and Mali – bin earlier warn say dem go treat any outside military intervention for Niger as "a declaration of war" against dem.

Burkina Faso and Mali na also Ecowas members but dem don chop suspension from di bloc since military juntas begin rule dem.

Niger na ogbong produce of uranium – dis na one kain fuel wey dem dey use make nuclear power - and Oga Bazoum wey be key Western ally in di fight against Islamist militants for West Africa Sahel region.

Basic information about Niger coup

Where is Niger? Na very big kontri for West Africa, and one of di poorest countries in di world.

Why di coup happun? Di military say dem seize power becos of insecurity and di economic situation, but tori be say e happun afta informate come out say goment wan sack di coup leader.