How much each country dey collect for World Cup

Football world dey bounce now as di highest soccer event di World Cup dey shele for Qatar.

Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia and Cameroon na di five African kontris wey follow go di tournament.

Nigeria di acclaimed giant of Africa no qualify likewise Egypt wey produce di best player for Africa Mo Salah.

Plenti enjoyment dey di tournament wey, aside di prestige wey di tournament dey give participating kontris and players, money also follow for FIFA package.

We say make we share di breakdown of di kain money each kontri go collect for di tournament and di stages dem fit get more money.

Breakdown of how much FIFA dey give out

World football joinbodi FIFA bring out 440 million dollars as prize money for di 2022 World Cup for Qatar. Prize money for di 2018 World Cup na 400 million dollars while dat of 2014 na 358 million dollars.

* 2.5 million for qualifying.

Kontris wey qualify for di 2022 FIFA World Cup go get 2.5 million each to prepare and come for di tournament.

* 9 million dollars for group stage.

Kontris wey play and dey eliminated for di group stage of di World Cup dey entitled to 9 million dollars each. * 13 million dollars for round of 16.

Any kontri wey qualify for di round of 16 wey be knockout stage but loose out, FIFA go sama dem 13 million dollars ontop di one dem collect for group stage. * 17 million dollars for quarter finals.

FIFA also arrange anoda 17 million dollars wey dem go give to each kontri wey play for di quarter final stage of di tournament but loose out. * Di semi final. Every kontri wey qualify for di semi finals dey sure of beta moni, but how big di moni go dey determined by which position you finally collect.

Fourth place team go collect 25 million dollars.

Third place team go get 27 million dollars.

Runners up team go collect 30 million dollars.

World Cup winner for 2022 go win 42 million dollars.

Oda prizes for di World Cup

FIFA ready oda awards for some oda categories for di World Cup. FIFA dey allow participating kontris make dem decide how much dem go give to each of dia players and officials wey come World Cup as salaries.

World Cup winning kontri go collect di gold plated trophy plus medals. Though dem go return di trophy later and collect dummy copy for keeps.

Second and third placed kontris go collect medals too.