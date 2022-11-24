B﻿aby wey dem give one day to live, celebrate 1 year birthday

Wia dis foto come from, Marie Clare Tully

13 minutes wey don pass

W﻿en Marie Claire Tully bin born her son Hector, prematurely afta 23 weeks for belle, doctors say e fit get only one day to live.

D﻿em tell im mama make e tell am bye-bye becos im bin get low chance of survival.

B﻿ut Hector defy di odds and Marie Claire "miracle baby" don celebrate im first birthday.

I﻿m mama say dis na happiest year of her life.

How 11-year-old house girl allegedly die from beating from her madam 23rd November 2022

S﻿o far, e don spend pass half of im life, 259 days for inside hospital afta dem born am wit serious complications sake of im premature birth.

E﻿ get hydrocephalus wey mean say spinal fluid no fit enta around di bodi, becos of di bleeding for im brain.

H﻿ector also get chronic lung disease, retinopathy, feeding tube and centralised sleep apnea.

Wia dis foto come from, Marie Clare Tully

M﻿arie Clare wey be 41 say, "E dey very unlucky sake of say di shunt inside im head dey kontinu to block".

D﻿em born Hector for 12 November 2021 wen Covid restriction mean say im enta isolation afta im birth till im test negative for Covid.

M﻿arie Clare and im papa Angus, bin no fit visit dia son for di first 40 hours of im life.

S﻿taff of di hospital bin send di couple picture of updates of dia tiny son while im battle for im life inside incubator.

M﻿arie Clare tell BBC Scotland say, "I see am wen I born am and give am kiss before dem cover am wit plastic so e go dey warm and carry am go di resuscitating department".

S﻿he say afta almost two days, dem bin dey allowed to visit Hector shortly and afta five days dem allow dem to stay wit dia pikin day and night.

'﻿Di way I shout ehn'

A﻿fta 42 days, doctors comot di pikin ventilator and say im go live.

M﻿arie Clare say "wen I hear, di way I shout ehn, e comot from di bottom off my soul. I bin no fit explain, e be di greatest feeling for di world.

"We bin still get long way to go but to know say di team bin tink e go survive bin dey so great".

Wia dis foto come from, Marie Clare Tully

H﻿ector go home five months afta dem born am for April 2022.

E﻿ still be regular patient for di Royal Hospital for Children and Young Pipo, so far e don get 15 operations and don rush go A&E 25 times.

Hydrocephalus symptoms

D﻿i damage to di brain wey hydrocephalus dey cause dey very plenti including headache, beinf sick, blurry vision and walking dificulty.

E﻿ven wit all dat wahala im mama say, "I feel like na me lucky pass, na fun, e dey bring plenti joy to plenti pipo.

"I dey so proud of am. E be miracle."

F﻿or Scotland, 4,000 babies dey born prematurely every year but only small percentage dey before 28 weeks.

M﻿edical advances mean say even pickin wey comot at 22 weeks fit dey saved but research show say na only four in ever 10 pikin wey dem born at 23 weeks dey survive.

Wia dis foto come from, Marie Clare Tully

"﻿Na because of pipo positive prayers na im make am pull through. We make sire every day dey great for am", na im she tok.

M﻿arie Clare say im blow her mind di way di staff for hospital bin dey supportive.

D﻿i couple bin don lose baby in pregnancy three years before so di belle wey Hector dey bin always dey high risk.

M﻿arie Clare say, "wen I go hospital with sharp pains, doctors tell me I don enta labour. I tok no and try to hide di pains from dem as I bin no want am to come early".

Wia dis foto come from, Marie Clare Tully

"﻿Dem tell me say di chance of survival bin dey very slim under 23 weeks. I look my watch and evri one minute to midnight and I bin say, in one minute I go don enta 23 weeks".

H﻿ector enta di world one hour 14 minutes later.

M﻿arie Clare and Angus dey focus on everi day dem get with dia son as dem no know how im condition go affect im life for future.

D﻿i couble now don celebrate im first birthday.

M﻿arie Clare say, "E bin dey born for 01:14 so we stand for im cot at dat exact time one year later and bin get one quiet moment to dey grateful say e dey here".