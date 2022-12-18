'She dey well respected for her kindness'- Family of mother of two wey die afta crush for Asake concert

Wia dis foto come from, FAMILY HANDOUT Wetin we call dis foto, Rebecca Ikumelo na nursing graduate wey like to work wit pikin dem

one hour wey don pass

Di family of Rebecca Ikumelo wey injure and later die sake of crush wey happun for Asake Brixton 02 Academy show for London say di deceased na mother of two and nursing graduate wey love to work wit pikin dem.

“She bin dey well respected for di family sake of her care, kindness and love,” di family tok for one statement wey dem release through di Met Police.

“Her parents call her Tosin (short for Oluwatosin) wey mean say “Lord dey Worthy.”

Tori be say di 33-year-old Rebecca from Newham, east London, sustain injury for di crush wey happun on Thursday afta some pipo wey no get ticket try force dia way inside di venue of di show.

She die for hospital on Saturday morning, di Met tok.

Two oda women aged 21 and 23 still dey for critical condition, police tok.

Asake say im dey "overwhelmed wit grief" and "devastated" by her death.

Di artiste say e don speak wit Rebecca family and ask pipo to keep dem for dia prayers.

Wia dis foto come from, FAMILY HANDOUT

Academy Music Group, wey get di venue tok for one statement say wetin happun make dem sad.

"Everybody for O2 Academy Brixton and Academy Music Group dey deeply sad sake of di news of di tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Rebecca family and friends, and our thoughts dey wit everyone wey dey affected by di devastating news for dis extremely difficult time."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also write for one tweet say e dey "heartbroken" by di death.

E say e dey important say make dem conclude investigation into wetin happun as soon as possible.

Khan say City Hall dey work wit authorities to ensure say dis kind incident no happun again.

Videos on social media show di crowd stretch from di road outside to di venue doors.

As e dey tok for di scene on Friday, Ch Supt Colin Wingrove say: "I go like extend my sympathies to all those wey bin dey affected.

"Afta I see some of di really upsetting images on social media our thoughts dey wit dem," im add.

Di force say more than 4,000 pipo bin dey in attendance for di gig and dem set set up a website for pipo to submit relevant photos and videos.

Di concert na di final performance of three sold-out shows for di venue by Nigerian singer Asake, wey dem sometimes sabi as Mr Money.

Before di gig, im bin poste on Twitter dey ask im fans not to try to gain entry unless dem get dia tickets.

Florence Eshalomi wey be Labour MP for Vauxhall wey her constituency include Brixton, tweet on Saturday: "I visit di site dis morning and I bin don dey dreading dis news ever since di incident happun and bin dey hope e no go ever ever come to dis.