Ukraine laff Russia accuse of killing Putin padi-man daughter

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Darya Dugin papa tok say im daughter die for Russia

one hour wey don pass

Ukraine officials don laff Russia accusation say na dia special services dey behind di killing of Darya Dugina, di daughter of one ultra-nationalist, for one car bomb attack.

“We no dey work for dis kind way,” di National Security and Defence Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov tok.

One memorial service for 29-year-old Ms Dugina take place for Moscow on Tuesday.

Ms Dugina, wey be commentator for Russian nationalist TVC channel, die wen her car blew up for di outskirts of Moscow.

Her influential papa, Alexander Dugin fit be di target of di attack.

Belief dey say im expansionist ideas of New Russia or “Novorossiya” on Ukrainian territory na im influence President Vladimir Putin annexation of Crimea for 2014.

President Putin condemn di “vile” cruel crime and give Ms Dugina di Order of Courage award afta her death.

Her 60-year-old papa pay tribute to di girl as “rising star at di start of her journey”.

Dem brutally murder am in front of im papa by Russia enemies, im tok and call for victory over Ukraine.

For Kyiv, di security and defence council secretary tok say Ukraine no get hand for di bombing:

“We get more important tasks for our boys and girls…Na di FSB do am and dem come dey say na one of our pipo do am,” im tell Ukrainian TV.

Oga Danilov also claim say Russia dey plan series of attack inside Russia.

E say dis na attempt to mobilise population wey dia support for di war dey reduce.

Presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tok say Russian "propaganda dey live for fictional world".

Im add say di car bombing na part of struggle within Russia special services.

Russia Federal Security Service (FSB) say dem don solve di case and blame Ukraine directly.

Dia claims dey widely reported by state TV, and pro-Kremlin commentators call for immediate revenge.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Russia do farewell to 'warrior' Dugina

By Will Vernon write from Moscow

Russian state TV broadcast live pictures of di memorial service for Ostankino TV centre for Moscow.

Ultranationalist thinker Alexander Dugin pay tribute to im daughter. Im tok say "she die for Russia, for di pipo".

Russian MPs call am "warrior for di sovereignty of Russia".

One controversial MP, Leonid Slutsky, call for square for Kyiv to dey renamed in Darya's honour once dem complete "denazification".

Denazification na code for Russia annexing Ukraine.

Di killing remain top tori for Russian state-controlled television.

Di FSB Security Service claim say di culprit na Ukrainian secret agent inside Mini Cooper, and all di TV channels don dey report am as fact.

But some dey question how di Russian authorities allegedly crack di case and di kind speed wey dem take do am.

E take di FSB less dan two days to “solve” di murder. Dem release detailed statement and video materials.

Many opposition politicians, especially dose ones wey dey live abroad due to persecution for Russia, don dey ask why oda political assassinations for Russia neva dey solved for many years.

Oda concerns also dey. Di concern be say Darya murder fit become reason for increased repression for Russia or for further attack against Ukraine.

We still never know who dey behind di killing, why dem kill Daria Dugina and weda na she bi di intended target.

Russia demand for retribution come as Ukraine prepare to mark 31 years of independence on Wednesday wey coincide wit six months since Russia invasion of Ukraine begin.

Di US state department don warn say Russia dey step up efforts to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and goment facilities.

Fears of escalated Russian attack don prompt Kyiv to ban public events while di city of Kharkiv don bring overnight curfew wey go start for 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

According to di FSB account of Darya Dugina death, one Ukrainian woman wey dey linked to security services for Kyiv bin move to Russia for July alongside her young daughter.

Di woman bin rent apartment for di same building wey Ms Dugina dey for one month, as she prepare for di attack, dem allege.

For dat time, she allegedly follow her target through Moscow inside one Mini Cooper wey she use three different licence plates for.

Di FSB later release video wey dem claim show di suspect car as e enta Russia, den as she enta Ms Dugina building and finally as she leave Russia for Estonia.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Russian investigators release dis foto of teams wey dey inspect di site of di explosion

Ms Dugina and her papa bin dey attend one festival near Moscow on Saturday evening wia im dey give lecture.

Dem bin wan leave for di same car but change dia plans at di last minute.

Investigations tok say explosives bin dey planted underneath di Toyota Land Cruiser wey she dey drive.

Video appear to show am dey look shock as Ms Dugina car burn.

Ms Dugina na vocal supporter of di Russian invasion of Ukraine and political commentator for her father international Eurasian Movement organisation.

She write regularly for pro-Kremlin media outlets and UK bin place am under sanctions for July as “frequent and high-profile contributor of disinformation wey dey related to Ukraine”.

“Dem brutally murder my daughter Darya Dugina for my front,” im statement on Telegram tok.

"She be beautiful Orthodox woman, patriot, war reporter, expert for central TV and philosopher.”

Russian media link di suspect wey di FSB identify to Ukraine Azov regiment, wey Moscow tok say na terrorist group.

Di Azov regiment flatly deny di allegation.

Estonia reject di Russian claim say Ms Dugina alleged killer don cross di border as "provocation for very long line of provocations by di Russian Federation".

Independent Russian outlet Agentstvo raise several questions about di FSB version of events, surrounding di woman identified as di killer and di Mini Cooper car.

Dem wondered why she go take pikin wit am on dat kind dangerous mission.

Dem say video of di blast don dey posted for Kyiv region three days before di blast.

Exiled former Russian MP Ilya Ponomarev tok say na di work of one little-known Russian resistance group dem call di National Republican Army.