Kizz Daniel apologize plus explain wetin truly happen for Tanzania

Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel don apologize give im fans and pipo of Tanzania over di incident wey happun on Sunday.

Di Nigerian artist wey e real name na Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe suppose perform for Summer Amplified Show for Tanzania but no come fit perform sake of' circumstances wey pass im power.'

"I must apologize to di fans. None of dis dey intentional I love my job, especially I love performing, I be great entertainer," Kizz Daniel tok.

"I no mean to disrespect di fans, most especially di fans, e no dey intentional at all."

"I want to perform. I come Tanzania to perform but because of circumstances wey pass my power, we no fit make dat happun."

"I apologize once again to di pipo of Tanzania and I hope say una go give me anoda chance to give una proper and beautiful show."

Di popular Buga singer promise to make up for wetin happun by doing a free show dis Friday.

"Regardless of di story, news and press out there, di show go still go on."

"We don reach agreement to put up a show dis Friday and na free show e go be," Kizz Daniel reveal for one press conference.

On Monday, news and video of kizz Daniel arrest flood social media platforms.

Dis na afta fans wey bin come to see di Nigerian singer perform begin para dey scata things for di show venue as dem no see am.

Dis come make di organisers of di Summer Amplified Show for Tanzania to involve police on top di mata.

Wetin Kizz Daniel say happun?

For one press conference on Tuesday night, Kizz Daniel share im side of di story.

Di popular Buga hitmaker say na flight delay, missing bags couple with some unresolve issues between di agency back home and di show promoter.

Here na wetin e tok;

"One agency contact me back home to come perform for Tanzania on di 7th. I suppose dey Uganda on di 6th, so I feel okay well, e go only dey nice to drop in and say hello to my Tanzania pipo."

So, di agency reach out and advise dat di promoter wey dey in charge of di show for Tanzania don already don book flight for me to leave Uganda (na connecting flight) in di morning of di 7th of August to come straight to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania."

"I leave di hotel for Uganda at 6:00am in di morning, head straight to di airport but unfortunately di airline delay di flight like one hour for Uganda. But we later enta di plane and fly enter Nairobi, Kenya."

"Wen we get to Kenya, di connecting flight from dia to Dar es Salaam don already leave. So we communicate dis to di organizers/promoters of di show and tell dem di situation on ground and ask if we go still fit make am to di show because we enta Nairobi around 12noon."

"Di promoters confam to me say dem fit get di next available flight to Dar es Salaam for 8:50pm. So I wait for di lounges of di airport for Nairobi, Kenya for 8 hours. Around 8:45pm, we enta plane and fly straight to Dar es Salaam and land there around mid-night."

"Unfortunately wen we get to Dar es Salaam, we realize say di airline forget our bags for Nairobi, Kenya along with some of di equipment we need for di performance dat night (dat na di gears, di costume and all dat)."

"So we communicate dis again to di organizers/promoters of di show and tell dem di situation on ground. we speak to di airline and dey assure us say dem go get di bags."

And di organizers assure me dat I still fit dey on stage by 3:00am in di morning. I say no problem, I go compromise to make di show happun."

"So we leave di airport and get to di hotel around 1:30am in di morning. I send my band to di venue, to get everything set for di performance, to do di sound check. Although I suppose to dey there because na so I dey do my sound check."

"But I tok say okay fine, I go stay back because I realize say di fans don already dey for di venue dey wait for me to get on stage and perform. So e no go dey advisable for me to go down there and do di sound check. Na im make me send di band go there to see wetin we fit do with di available set up."

"Unfortunately, dey were rushed off di stage because di fans already suppose to dey di venue."