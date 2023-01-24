Oscar Nominations 2023: Di full list
Di nomination list for di 2023 Academy Awards don comot.
Di awards wey go hold on Sunday 12 of March go dey hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Dis go be di third time wey di late night show host go host di ceremony.
Part of di nominees wey shake tins na Angela Bassett Supporting Actress nomination for her role for di Marvel Movie, Black Panther.
Although e go be di actress second nomination, na di first time di Marvel Cinematic Universe go gbab nomination from Oscars for di acting Category.
But for dis nomination season, Black Panther gbab five nominations.
But dem no be di highest nominated feems, na Elvis and di Top Gun: Maverick with eight and six nominations respectively.
Best Picture
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Actor for Lead Role
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress for Lead Role
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress for Supporting Role
- Angela Basset, Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor for Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere all at Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tar
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Costume Design
- Babylon, Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
- Elvis, Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan
Best Music (Original Score)
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
- The Fabelmans, John Williams
Best Music (Original Song)
- Applause from Tell It Like A Woman
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu from RRR
- This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- The Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans, written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- Tar, written by Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness, written by Ruben Ostlund
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best Documentary Feature Film
- All that Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made Of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger At The Gate
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
- Argentina, 1985, Argentina
- Close, Belgium
- EO, Poland
- The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths, Darius Khondji
- Elvis, Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light, Roger Deakins
- Tar, Florian Hoffmeister
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
- Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- The Batman: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
- Top Gun: Maverick: Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front, viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
- Avatar: The Way of Water, Juhan Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Berstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
- The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
- Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
- Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Best Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, The Mole , The Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova
- The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Mario and Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
- The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: The Way of Water, Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole
- Babylon, Florencia Matin and Anthony Carlino
- Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans, Rick Carter and Karen o'Hara
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G Nielsen
- Elvis, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
- Tar Monika Willi
- Top Gun Maverick, Eddie Hamilton