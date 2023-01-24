Oscar Nominations 2023: Di full list

Wia dis foto come from, Disney

24 January 2023, 16:40 WAT New Informate 17 minutes wey don pass

Di nomination list for di 2023 Academy Awards don comot.

Di awards wey go hold on Sunday 12 of March go dey hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Dis go be di third time wey di late night show host go host di ceremony.

Part of di nominees wey shake tins na Angela Bassett Supporting Actress nomination for her role for di Marvel Movie, Black Panther.

Although e go be di actress second nomination, na di first time di Marvel Cinematic Universe go gbab nomination from Oscars for di acting Category.

But for dis nomination season, Black Panther gbab five nominations.

But dem no be di highest nominated feems, na Elvis and di Top Gun: Maverick with eight and six nominations respectively.

Full nomination list

Best Picture

- All Quiet On The Western Front

- Avatar: The Way Of Water

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All At Once

- The Fabelmans

- Tar

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Triangle of Sadness

- Women Talking

Best Actor for Lead Role

- Austin Butler, Elvis

- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

- Brendan Fraser, The Whale

- Paul Mescal, Aftersun

- Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress for Lead Role

- Cate Blanchett, Tar

- Ana de Armas, Blonde

- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

- Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress for Supporting Role

Angela Basset, Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor for Supporting Role

- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere all at Once

- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

- Todd Field, Tar

- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Costume Design

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Elvis, Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Best Music (Original Song)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

- Applause from Tell It Like A Woman

- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Naatu Naatu from RRR

- This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- Living

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Women Talking

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

- The Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh

- Everything Everywhere All At Once, written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

- The Fabelmans, written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

- Tar, written by Todd Field

- Triangle of Sadness, written by Ruben Ostlund

Best Animated Feature Film

- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio

- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

- The Sea Beast

- Turning Red

Best Documentary Feature Film

- All that Breathes

- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

- Fire of Love

- A House Made Of Splinters

- Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How do you measure a year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Best International Feature Film

- All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

- Argentina, 1985, Argentina

- Close, Belgium

- EO, Poland

- The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Best Cinematography

- All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths, Darius Khondji

- Elvis, Mandy Walker

- Empire of Light, Roger Deakins

- Tar, Florian Hoffmeister

Best Visual Effects

- All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

- Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

- The Batman: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

- Top Gun: Maverick: Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front, viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water, Juhan Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Berstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole , The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Mario and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water, Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole

Babylon, Florencia Matin and Anthony Carlino

Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans, Rick Carter and Karen o'Hara

Best Film Editing