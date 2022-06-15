UK Rwanda asylum flight update, palava

Preparations dey go on for di next flight to take asylum seekers from di UK to Rwanda, di goment don tok.

Di first flight wey bin wan take asylum seekers from di UK to Rwanda dey cancelled minutes before take-off afta one legal rulings on Tuesday evening.

Up to seven pipo bin dey expected to commot to di east African kontri.

But dem stop di flight afta di European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) chook mouth and cause fresh challenge for di UK courts.

Home Secretary Priti Patel say she dey "disappointed" but add say : "Preparation for di next flight go start now.

"However, James Wilson from campaign group Detention Action say di rare involvement from di ECHR "show how e fit dey dangerous".

Why UK dey send asylum seekers to Rwanda? 13th June 2022

UK/Rwanda asylum flight palava and wetin don happun so far

E say di court bin no sabi say dem suppose force anybody enta plane until di policy dey fully look into for High Court hearing next month.

Tori be say di Rwanda asylum plan, wey di UK goment announce for April, see some asylum seekers wey cross di Channel to di UK bin get one-way ticket to Rwanda to claim asylum dia instead.

Di goment say di scheme go discourage odas wey dey plan to cross di English Channel.

Di cancellation of di flight happun afta days of arguments for di UK courts, ending wit di home secretary getting di go-ahead to begin transport some ofdi asylum seekers.

E bin take little over one hour for di entire plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday night to come crash down like house of cards.

Thank you to different link decisions, wey dey triggered by one ruling from di European Court of Human Rights.

Di seven remaining passengers wit orders to enter di Boeing 767 wey dey warm up for di MoD Boscombe Down look like dem don run out of options.

But di Strasbourg court, wey get di final say for human rights mata, rule say one claimant bin raise true concern.

Dat na about di scheme and di fact say British judges never look di conditions for Rwanda wella.

Dat decision be just one case, wey make di remaining men to appeal.

Some to judges for London. Ultimately, all di removal orders dey scrapped.

However, di policy never die. Wetin wey we never sabi right now be how judges go ultimately rule when dem check di whole Rwanda policy next month.

Rwanda asylum UK policy

Di PM announce five-year £120m trial wia some asylum seekers go get one-way ticket to Rwanda.

E dey face plenti opposition from more dan 160 charities and campaign groups, a small number of which launch a legal challenge.

Home Office lawyers say di plan be public interest matter - and di High Court say no lawful reason to stop di flight.

Campaigners appeal di ruling but no dey successful.

But one last-minute judgement by di European Court of Human Rights wey block one of di deportation set off one fresh wave of legal gbege and ultimately ground di flight.

Judges go consider weda di whole Rwanda policydey lawful next month

Wetin be di Rwanda asylum plan?

Di five-year trial go allow UK to send some refugee wey arrive dia kontri to Rwanda to claim asylum for dia instead.

Dem go send di first set of asylum seeker dia on Tuesday, 14 June.

Tori be say di plan na for single and young migrants wey arrive in UK through wetin govment call "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods".

Dat na those wey come on small boats or pipo wey hid inside lorries.

Where di UK asylum seekers come from?

Until recently, most asylum seekers wey dey cross di Channel come from Iran - 80% in 2018, and 66% in 2019.

But many nationalities dey involved now.

Iranians make up of 30% of small boat arrivals last year.

About 21% na Iraqis, 11% Eritreans and 9% Syrians.

About 75% na men wey be 18 to 39.

In 2021, 28,526 pipo nai cross di English Channel in small boats - na 8,404 pipo be di figure in 2020.

Di total dis year dey expected to be much higher.

How many pipo dem dey send to Rwanda?

"Anybody wey dey enta di UK illegally" since 1 January fit dey sent to Rwanda. And limit no dey di number of pipo wey UK fit send go Rwanda, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tok.

But a Home Office source tell BBC say na 37 refugees UK suppose fly go Rwanda on Tuesday. But legal challenges about modern slavery and human rights don reduce di number.

According to di charity Care4Calais, 11 pipo na go fly. Wetin be di legal action?

Wetin be di legal action?

Charities dey challenge di scheme for court. Dem tok say UK no give asylum seekers enough time to appeal for di right to stay for di kontri.

Oda groups don question whether Rwanda dey safe for asylum seekers and di policy break human rights laws.

Britain Court of Appeal reject one bid to stop di flight on Tuesday. Di charity Asylum Aid apply for injunction against di flight.

One United Nations lawyer tell di High Court for London say refugees go dey at risk of "serious harm wey no fit dey repaired" if dem send dem to Rwanda.

But Oga Johnson say im sabi say "very active lawyers" go try challenge di policy. E tok say activists "wan get completely open-doors approach to immigration" and e dey important to "stop criminal gangs" trafficking pipo across di Channel in dangerous boats.

Critics of di plan include Justin Welby, di head of di Church of England, wey say "di principle must stand di judgment of God, and e no fit". And according to newspaper reports, Prince Charles don describe am as "appalling".

How Rwanda dey host refugees?

Rwanda dey use hostels near di capital, Kigali, to house di migrants from di UK. Reporters wey visit di place say e dey basic.

Di country don already be home to about 150,000 refugees, many from neighbouring Burundi and DR Congo.

Di United Nations and European Union don also set up a "transit centre" for Gashora, 90 km from di capital, Kigali, to host 300 refugees from di Middle East and elsewhere for Africa.

Dem don try to cross di Mediterranean from Libya to Europe, but dem hook for di Libyan civil war.

How much e go cost?

Di UK dey invest £120m into di "economic development and growth of Rwanda" as part of di deal.

Di Home Office say di UK asylum system currently dey cost dem £1.5bn per year, wit more than £4.7m a day wey dem dey spend on hotels to accommodate homeless migrants.

Dem don compare am to Australia's offshore processing system, wey dem estimate to cost $957m (£546m) for 2021-22.

Di cost of removing people from diUK by charter flight pass £13,000 per pesin for 2020.

Wetin life be like for Rwanda?

Some refugees for Rwanda don manage to find work as farm labourers and domestic servants.

However, most of dem dey unemployed and rely on state benefits of about £35 a month.

Rwanda goment say di kontri don get "miraculous" economic growth since 1994, wen one genocidal war kill 800,000 pipo.

Di number of pipo wey dey live below di national poverty line don fallen from 77% in 2001 to 55% for 2017.

Life expectancy at birth improve from 29 years for di mid-1990s to 69 years for 2019.

However, Rwanda remain one of di poorest countries for di world, as dem rank 165th for average income per head of population.